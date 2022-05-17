ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra hands-on review: Amazing battery life

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a die-hard Apple fan, but after years of using the company’s watches, I decided to take a walk on the wild side and test out Google’s Wear OS with the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra. My Apple Watch Series 7 works well, but the interface is getting boring. I wanted to...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Today’s best Walmart deals

Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum — $97, was $180. Expert Grill 4-Burner Gas Grill — $174, was $197. ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum — $97, was $180. Vacuuming can be a pain. But, to maintain a dust-free home, you need to vacuum often. That’s why picking up a great robot vacuum can make your life easier. You don’t need to break the bank to pick up an intelligent, intuitive robot vacuum like this IonVac SmartClean 2000. It’s equipped with the same features as the best robot vacuums, helping keep your floors spotless around the clock. The SmartClean automatically travels through the various spaces in your house, with the ability to navigate through obstacles and clean any surface. You can also let it operate at set times, so it’s not in your way.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy Deals: Save on Gaming PCs, TVs and more today

Best Buy is one of the two big brick-and-mortar retailers that sell pretty much a little bit of everything. If you have a rewards program or gift card with Best Buy, then you’re likely looking for some specific deals with that retailer, which makes it a good thing that they carry something for everybody. To that end, we’ve collected some of the best Best Buy deals; whether you’re looking for a computer or an appliance, these are the best deals you’re going to find.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Google is making Android better for the visually impaired

Google is bringing enhanced support for braille in Android with the next major update coming this fall. The company announced this on Global Accessibility Awareness Day. The move comes after a similar announcement by Apple earlier in the week. In Android 12 and lower, people with visual impairments who needed...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Os#Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra#The Google Play Store#The Apple Watch#Wea
Digital Trends

Lenovo Memorial Day sale: Up to $2,650 OFF laptops and more today

This year’s Memorial Day sales are just around the corner for most retailers, but Lenovo is already offering discounts on a wide range of laptops ahead of the holiday. Whether you need a budget model or a top-of-the-line device, there’s a Lenovo laptop for you, hopefully with a price cut.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Gigabyte’s cableless Project Stealth PC is finally here

First revealed late last year, Gigabyte’s Project Stealth promised to solve the problem of cables once and for all. Now, the project is launching. Gigabyte has partnered with custom PC building company Maingear to sell a custom motherboard, GPU, and case bundle focused on making PC building easier and better looking.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Digital Trends

Best Buy’s Memorial Day appliance sale is NOW LIVE!

Retailers have started rolling out this year’s Memorial Day sales, allowing shoppers to get a head start with their planned purchases for the holiday. Best Buy, for example, has launched its appliance deals for Memorial Day, so if you’re planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you might want to begin browsing the offers to see if anything will catch your eye.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor review: Deep blacks, more power

Dell’s new UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor U3223QE (whew!) looks a lot like the Dell 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor P3222QE that we reviewed last year. We loved that monitor so much that we gave it an Editor’s Choice award for its excellent connectivity, great IPS picture, and more. It’s even on our list of the best monitors.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Are we becoming too dependent on the smart home?

Over the weekend, my wife and I took a trip a few states over to visit a friend. That first night at the hotel, I found myself asking Alexa to turn off the lights. It actually took a moment to realize I needed to turn the lights off without a smart assistant.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G review: Too late to the party

“The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is a small upgrade over the Nord 2 5G, and although the price drop helps it remain relevant, the lack of any significant improvements hurt its appeal.”. Pros. Competitive price. High refresh rate screen. Software improvements in the camera. Fast battery charging. Cons. Traditionally, OnePlus’s...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

More long-term subscribers ditching Netflix, survey suggests

Netflix’s current woes have been highlighted by recently published data that suggests an increasing number of its long-term subscribers are ditching the streaming service. The results of a survey conducted by data analytics firm Antenna and reported on by The Information show that 13% of cancellations in the first quarter of this year were linked to Netflix subscribers who’ve been with the service for at least three years, compared to 10% in the same period a year ago, and 5% in the same period two years earlier.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

This super-smart tech could cut CPU thermals by 150%

Scientists may have found the answer to smaller and faster chips that could usher in the future of processors, and that answer might be using silicon-28 nanowires. Although the technology was initially dismissed as not very effective, further research and tweaks showed that the material may be able to conduct heat up to 150% more efficiently.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

How to build a backyard theater

Summer is here, once more. (Yes, again.) That means more time spent outside. In the sun. In the shade. In the pool. In the backyard. And while there’s definitely a time and a place for turning off the tech and simply enjoying being, one of the better decisions I’ve made in the past few years was to turn my backyard space into more of a proper entertainment space.
FLORIDA STATE
Digital Trends

Moto G 5G hands-on review: Good phone, better battery

Motorola is a mixed bag when it comes to smartphones, and the Moto G 5G marks a really interesting moment in the company’s tenure. If you’re looking for flashy flagships, the modern Motorola Razr brings folding touchscreens to the party while the Moto Edge+ boasts high-end materials and tons of bells and whistles. The Moto G 5G doesn’t really have a seat at that table.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

HP Spectre x360 13.5 hands-on review: Refinements that matter

I’ve always loved the HP Spectre x360 lineup. With its gem-cut edges and beautiful 3:2 aspect ratio OLED screens, it has been the top of the top when it comes to Windows 2-in-1s. So, how can HP make that perfect device even better?. Its answer isn’t to throw out...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

TikTok is diving into games

TikTok is pulling a Netflix and embarking on its latest attempt to keep users engaged on the app: Video games. According to a report from Reuters, four sources familiar with the matter said that the short-form video platform and its parent company ByteDance have been conducting tests on video games in Vietnam. To the surprise of no one, the test group comprises mostly young users — specifically, users under the age of 35 — as they are more tech-savvy than older generations.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Best Unlocked Cell Phone Deals: Galaxy S22, iPhone 12

If you’ve been checking out the best phone deals with unlocked cell phone deals in mind, we’ve got them all neatly wrapped up here. Read on while we guide you through the best unlocked cell phone deals happening right now, along with an explanation as to why you want to grab this particular phone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

European Union looks to block Apple’s hardware ‘gatekeeping’

Apple is one of the biggest tech companies in the world, having a huge stake in both hardware and software products, but the European Union is looking to make the company share its toys. The Digital Markets Act is a provisional piece of legislation proposed by the EU earlier this week that seeks to block companies from “gatekeeping” others by withholding software and hardware features from being used outside of first-party products. When looking at Apple’s lineup of devices and software, it’s easy to see that the company would be hit hard in Europe by the legislation.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy