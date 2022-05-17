Security guard murder suspect appears in court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Razi Ali White, 30, the suspect in the murder of a Fort Street Mall security guard, made his first court appearance on Monday, May 16.

According to court documents, a security guard at Fort Street Mall, Michael Stubbs, was hit in the head with a water flask by an unknown male on May 3. After the Honolulu Fire Department administered chest compressions, Stubbs was transported to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Stubbs was pronounced dead at Queen’s Medical Center on May 12, at around 2:34 p.m., according to court documents.

White was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a witness misidentified the first suspect who was arrested on May 3 and later released.

His bail was set for $500,000. The next court date will be on Wednesday, May 18.