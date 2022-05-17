ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Security guard murder suspect appears in court

KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCb9T_0fhGwwHr00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Razi Ali White, 30, the suspect in the murder of a Fort Street Mall security guard, made his first court appearance on Monday, May 16.

According to court documents, a security guard at Fort Street Mall, Michael Stubbs, was hit in the head with a water flask by an unknown male on May 3. After the Honolulu Fire Department administered chest compressions, Stubbs was transported to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Stubbs was pronounced dead at Queen’s Medical Center on May 12, at around 2:34 p.m., according to court documents.

White was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a witness misidentified the first suspect who was arrested on May 3 and later released.

His bail was set for $500,000. The next court date will be on Wednesday, May 18.

Comments / 5

Harriet Cox
4d ago

He had a criminal record not a " Good Guy !! " Glad they finally got 'em now JUSTICE MUST PREVAIL 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
4
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police charge suspect accused in fatal shooting at illegal game room

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have charged the 25-year-old man accused of Wednesday night’s deadly shooting at a gambling operation on the edge of Waikiki. Authorities said Kawika Kanakanui was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and three firearm offenses. Officials said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest suspect allegedly involved in overnight stabbing on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a man in Kona overnight. Authorities said they arrested 33-year-old Philip Liftee for second-degree assault after he allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old man on Hokulii Place. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday. Police said Liftee got into...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
KITV.com

UPDATE: Family tells us Nicole Fonda was found safe

KAAAWA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Nicole Fonda has been missing for a week. She was last seen leaving her father's home in Kaaawa last Friday morning. Video shows her being picked up by a man the family does not recognize. Law enforcement officials identify the man as Nathaniel Hart, who may...
KAAAWA, HI
KITV.com

Missing person: Jhum Soon Chikamori | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Police say Jhum Soon Chikamori, 77, suffers from a medical condition. She was last seen leaving her Kakaako apartment at around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, wearing a white jacket, black pants, and gray slip-on shoes.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Murder#Violent Crime#Queen S Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Family says missing Windward Oahu woman has been found

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a missing Windward Oahu woman said she has been found. Natalie Fonda, the woman’s twin sister, said her family received a call from police Saturday morning that Nicole McGillan “has been located and unharmed.”. “We believe she is not in a good...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man dead in shooting at illegal gambling room off Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead following a shooting at an illegal gambling room off Kapiolani Boulevard late Wednesday, Honolulu police said. The victim has been identified as Bryson Okada, according to family members. Emergency Medical Services responded around 10:15 p.m. and requested HPD when they got on scene...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man changes plea to guilty in fatal beating of Hawaii Island senior

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manslaughter suspect accused of fatally beating a senior on Hawaii Island has changed his plea to guilty. Officials said Daniel Watai-Simeona assaulted Menry Mendoza last December on Henry Street. The 64-year-old victim was flown to Oahu for treatment, but later died. Watai-Simeona faces up to 20...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect arrested following fatal shooting at illegal game room

4 finalists for HPD chief take viewer questions on public affairs show. The four finalists for Honolulu police chief answered questions from the public Thursday night on PBS Hawaii. BOE selects interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi to lead Hawaii’s public schools. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. After hours of deliberation...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jury convicts man who attacked elderly security guard at COVID testing site

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury convicted a 28-year-old man Tuesday who beat an elderly security guard at a COVID testing site at the Waikiki Shell. Mackenzie Barefoot was found guilty of second-degree assault in connection with the November incident. The victim said he informed Barefoot that a QR code was...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy