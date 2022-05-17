Inspirage Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and Critical Capabilities for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide Reports

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirage, the company known for digital enablement across enterprise systems, today announced it has once again been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the April 2022 report, “Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide.”1 Inspirage’s inclusion in the Magic Quadrant is based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

In the 2022 “Gartner Critical Capabilities for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide” report, Inspirage received its 2nd highest ranking in the following use cases: Supply Chain Transformation, Midsize Enterprise Transformation, and 3rd highest ranking in Technical Migration.2 “This Critical Capabilities research on Oracle Cloud Application (OCA) services assesses the provider cohort’s relative capability in each use case to successfully implement OCA and deliver continuous business value.”

“This is our fourth consecutive year receiving recognition. We believe it speaks volumes about the value we provide to clients and our partners at Oracle,” said Kevin Creel, President of Inspirage. “Once again, we’re proud to be playing a significant role in the ongoing growth of Oracle Cloud application implementations worldwide. The Critical Capabilities report evaluating our proven capabilities in Supply Chain Transformation, Midsize Enterprise Transformation, and Technical Migration is, in our opinion, particularly noteworthy because of our expertise in end-to-end transformational projects for product-based companies, with a specific focus on the supply chain.”

Gartner’s Critical Capabilities report states, based on strategic planning assumptions, “by year-end 2024, 75% of Oracle application services revenue will be cloud-related as enterprises accelerate their move to the cloud in response to the massive disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2024, 70% of large ERP deployments will be executed by predominantly remote rather than on-site implementation teams. By 2024, 60% of organizations will select integrated financial management capabilities as their preferred approach to process automation.”3

“We understand that for our customers, the speed of business today requires constant innovation cycles, visibility, resiliency, and risk mitigation,” said Creel. “Our positioning within the Gartner Magic Quadrant, we feel, reflects our continued top performance within the Oracle ecosystem and our dedication to providing the solutions our customers need to maintain a competitive edge. The investment we continue to make in solution development and cloud innovations underscores our unwavering commitment to helping customers overcome the challenges — and embrace the opportunities — they will undoubtedly encounter in the years ahead.”

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Inspirage: Inspirage delivers end-to-end transformational initiatives solving business-critical challenges from design to delivery to enable the digital enterprise. The company provides deep industry domain and applications expertise to deliver consulting and implementation solutions spanning Customer Experience, Product Lifecycle Management, Supply Chain Management, Logistics, ERP, Finance, Enterprise Performance Management, and Digital Transformation. Inspirage partners with their customers to break down information silos and optimize performance to accelerate innovation, fuel growth and achieve operational excellence.

Inspirage is a Global Service Partner of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and has been recognized by Oracle with numerous awards, including the 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has a global presence with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.inspirage.com.

Sarah Hart, Director of Global Marketing and Communications info@inspirage.com +1 855 517 4250