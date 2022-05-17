Work on the second of five segments in the E 53rd St project will begin on Wednesday, May 18

Davenport, IOWA – According to the city officials, motorists are advised to seek an alternate route to avoid delays, as this phase of the project will reduce travel to one lane in each direction between Lorton Ave and Elmore Cr.

City officials have announced that the construction work will begin in the north lanes and then transition to the south lanes over the next twelve weeks.

Access to adjacent businesses will be available.

Work at the Eastern Ave and E 53rd St intersection is expected to wrap up in early June.

No other information is available at the moment.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.