Gov. David Ige honors NCAA Men’s Volleyball Champions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Back-to-back national wins for the University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team have brought honor to Hawaii residents and loyal UH volleyball fans.

After defending their national title against Long Beach State at UCLA’s Pauley Pavillion on Saturday, May 7, the national champions returned home to a proud state.

Hawaii’s Gov. David Ige and the First Lady Dawn-Amano Ige hosted a proclamation ceremony to honor the NCAA national champions on Tuesday, May 17.

The event took place at Washington Place at 10:00 a.m.

The entire UH men’s volleyball team and Head Coach Charlie Wade were presented with a proclamation to celebrate their 2022 NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship win.

“Your hardwork, dedication and determination really inspired the entire state during this troubled year. Congratulations.” GOV. DAVID IGE

UH Men’s Volleyball Head Coach Charlie Wade said when this 2022 season started to unfold there were certainly some question marks at the beginning of the season.

“As in life, we had challenges and adversities that we had to overcome. Guys just stuck together and kept believing in each other. Toward the end, we started asking ‘Why not us?'” UH MEN”S VOLLEYBALL HEAD COACH CHARLIE WADE

Following the proclamation ceremony, the team will head over to Honolulu Hale where the City and County of Honolulu will host a celebration to honor the team and their win.