Three Iowa high school students have been named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars

 4 days ago
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, this program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

According to the statement, Iowa’s U.S. Presidential Scholars are:

  • Maxwell J. Aulwes, Chariton High School, Chariton
  • Jonathan Chen, West High School, Iowa City
  • Kavya Kalathur, Pleasant Valley Community High School, Bettendorf

Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo released the following statement:

“Congratulations to Maxwell, Jonathan, and Kavya on achieving this extraordinary recognition, which is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

I am proud to join the family, friends and school communities of each of our scholars in congratulating them on their accomplishments and I look forward to their continued success in college, postsecondary career training and the workforce.”

Johathan Chen and Kavya Kalathur were recognized for their academic success and Maxwell J. Aulwes was honored for his outstanding ability and accomplishments in career and technical education.

Students are selected based on their academic achievement, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

