LCSO: 47-year-old woman who drowned in Wapsipinicon River identified

Linn County, IOWA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, this incident occurred right before 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Central City Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Linn County Conversation Officers responded to the report of a missing female tubing on the Wapsipinicon River.

LCSO said that a female reported seeing her friend’s tube floating by her and her friend was missing.

The responding crews rescued the 911 caller at the south bank between the Paris River Bridge on Sutton Rd and the bridge on Paris Rd.

The other female was located by Linn County Conversation Officers at 14:08 p.m. Saturday.

Lifesaving efforts were initiated as she was transported to a nearby hospital.

The 47-year-old victim, later identified as Mechele Horak, was pronounced dead at 2:30p.m.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.