NJ college grads could make $200,000 a year working at Walmart

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — As New Jersey marks one month since recreational cannabis was legalized, veterinarians are discovering an unintended consequence of easier access to marijuana. Kristin Goldberg’s dog Leia loves getting her nose in everything during her walks. “Loves to explore and eat everything,” Goldberg said. But after walking around a West Deptford park two weeks ago, she seemed more tired than usual. “Her head was bobbling. Her legs were weak,” Goldberg said. As New Jersey marks one month since recreational cannabis was legalized, South Jersey animal hospitals are seeing a spike in dogs accidentally ingesting marijuana. The story at 6 pm today...

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO