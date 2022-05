GRAND ISLAND — The Diocese of Grand Island has announced the winners of its annual pro-life essay contest. This year’s essay rules were to prepare a “Dear Emma” letter. “Emma” is a close friend that has confided that she is facing an unplanned pregnancy. She is scared and doesn’t know what to do or to whom to turn. The students were to compose a letter to their friend, including everything they would want to tell her and title it “Dear Emma.”

