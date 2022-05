Between inflation, rising interest rates, and employees working from home, there have been better times to be an office landlord or broker. Even some of the city’s largest commercial real estate landlords and brokers — folks not known for broadcasting pessimism — agree that certain properties are going to suffer and need to be converted for other uses. Conversions to hotels or residential are not easy but possible, according to panelists at The Real Deal’s commercial office discussion Thursday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO