Have you seen him? Police searching for man wanted in deadly Mother’s Day shooting that killed 3

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Ajang Ruach The Dekalb County Police Department is searching for Ajang Ruach, 21. (PHOTO: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for a man in connection with a shooting that left six shot, killing three.

The Dekalb County Police Department is searching for Ajang Ruach, 21.

A warrant was issued for Ruach in connection with the deadly shootings that happened at Brannon Hill Condominiums in Decatur.

Police have arrested Ofieo Ojego, 25, in connection with the shooting. Ojego is charged with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Investigators said they were called out to the condos along Old Hampton Drive on May 8 and found five people shot.

Two people were taken to nearby hospitals in serious condition. Three people died on the scene.

Police said a sixth person showed up at another hospital in serious condition shortly after.

None of the victims have been identified.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ruach, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Ryan Duke takes stand in his won defense during trial

©2022 Cox Media Group

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Taco Bell employee accused of shooting 2 teens

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are still searching for a 17-year-old Taco Bell employee accused of shooting two teenagers in South Fulton County earlier this week. Officers say they were called to a Taco Bell location in the 900 block of Camp Fulton Way early Wednesday morning. Investigators said they found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
