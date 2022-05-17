Have you seen him? Police searching for man wanted in deadly Mother’s Day shooting that killed 3

Ajang Ruach The Dekalb County Police Department is searching for Ajang Ruach, 21. (PHOTO: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for a man in connection with a shooting that left six shot, killing three.

The Dekalb County Police Department is searching for Ajang Ruach, 21.

A warrant was issued for Ruach in connection with the deadly shootings that happened at Brannon Hill Condominiums in Decatur.

Police have arrested Ofieo Ojego, 25, in connection with the shooting. Ojego is charged with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Investigators said they were called out to the condos along Old Hampton Drive on May 8 and found five people shot.

Two people were taken to nearby hospitals in serious condition. Three people died on the scene.

Police said a sixth person showed up at another hospital in serious condition shortly after.

None of the victims have been identified.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ruach, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

