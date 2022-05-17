ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eat Like You Live at Londonderry

By Londonderry on the Tred Avon
talbotspy.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors to Londonderry on the Tred Avon will now take home their own jar of Londonderry’s spice rub. “We’ve had so much fun sharing our spice rub with our campus visitors,” said Irma Toce, Londonderry on the Tred Avon CEO. “One of the biggest compliments we get about life at Londonderry...

talbotspy.org

Baltimore magazine

The Best Things to Eat, Drink, and Do With Mom This Mother’s Day

There are so many ways to shower moms and mother figures with love on Mother’s Day. Fresh flowers, breakfast in bed, expensive gifts—all great ideas. But if you’re looking to mix up the at-home routine with a field trip on Sunday, May 8, there are plenty of local opportunities to get out there and do so. Restaurants are trotting out special brunch fare, wineries and breweries are hosting pop-up events, and there are even outdoor concerts planned for music-loving mamas. Whatever you choose, you can’t go wrong with some quality time to remind the lady in your life how much of an absolute boss she is.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

These Are the 6 Best Pizza Ovens, According to Pizza Experts

Making pizzas at home means having the flexibility to top them with vegetables and meats of your choosing, make them as big or small as you’d like and pile on as much sauce and cheese as the crust will allow. While it sounds like the best option when planning a pizza night at home, the right equipment can make or break your dinner plans. Luckily, indoor and outdoor pizza ovens have risen in popularity, thus resulting in a plethora of options to choose from. We talked with expert chefs on which ovens are worth adding to your outdoor set-up or deserve a spot on your kitchen counter. Whether you’re tossing dough inside your kitchen or outdoors on your deck, here are the six at-home pizza ovens our panel of chefs recommend most for the crispiest, most delicious of pies.
SHOPPING

