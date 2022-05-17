ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

13th murder this year in Waco

By Malley Jones
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhPV2_0fhGtgRg00

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m., a man was fatally shot . This is the 13th murder Waco has had in 2022.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Bosque Blvd. The shooting took place in the parking lot or Octapharma Plasma.

“We’re devastated to see these 13 lives lost this year,” Waco PD PIO Cierra Shipley said. “No matter the disagreement, we ask the public to please handle these disagreements differently because taking someone’s life is never the answer.”

The man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

Tristan Holt was in Octapharma Plasma when it all happened. He says he heard lots of conflict going on outside.

“I was right in Octa Plasma,” Holt said. “I was right there, and I was standing out watching the whole situation for a second.”

Then he walked back inside, which he is glad he did.

“From there we heard some ‘pow’,” Holt said. “Then from there, I said, oh, I stepped back outside and I seen the young man laying down.”

He says he is used to this happening where he’s from in Compton, California, but not Waco.

“It was sad to see,” Holt said. “I didn’t expect to see this today. You know, I’m having a great day. It kind of messed it up a little bit.”

Holt says they were acting like a couple, but police have not confirmed the relationship between the two.

“It had to be a couple because it was too much said,” Holt said. “This is a couple, so I was like, well, let me step back in because couples do that. So I step back in, 30 seconds later, ‘pow’.”

Detectives have interviewed a female person of interest. The man remains unidentified until next of kin is notified.

The Waco Police Department says once you pull a trigger, you are not only taking someone’s life, but also your own as you deal with the consequences.

“We just ask that you guys please learn to respect human life and know that killing someone is never worth it,” Shipley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Waco shooting, weapon sought

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A shooting in Waco sends one man to the hospital. Officers were called to a disturbance near the 2800 Block of Flint Avenue at 6:09 p.m. Thursday. They found one man with a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Disappearance of Waco woman is now a murder case in Coryell County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect is in custody, Waco Police said. Law enforcement officials confirm to KWTX the suspect in the murder case is Jessica Colleen...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
State
California State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
Kiss 103.1 FM

Harker Heights, Texas Suspect Found With Over $50K Worth of Weed

A Central Texas driver was stopped by the Itasca Police Department, and officers found 22 bundles of vacuum sealed marijuana inside the vehicle. Each bundle contained about a pound of various strains of marijuana, according to KWTX. The driver was traveling from Oklahoma City to Harker Heights earlier this week when the discovery was made by police. The suspect was taken to Hill County Jail and charged with Delivery of Marijuana over 5 and less than 50 pounds.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Fire at Club Krush under investigation

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights and Killeen fire department units early Friday morning quickly entered Club Krush and contained a fire before it spread to other parts of the building. The blaze was reported shortly before 4 a.m. on May 20. The club, empty at the time of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Waco Police investigating shooting that left man wounded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Waco Police Department are looking into a shooting Thursday evening that left a man wounded in the 2800 block of Flint. Police officers were sent to investigate a disturbance in that area at 6:09 p.m. on May 19, police said. When they arrived...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Waco Police#Violent Crime#Fox 44 Rrb#Waco Pd Pio
fox7austin.com

1 injured in Harker Heights shooting, suspects still at large

BELL COUNTY, Texas - Police are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting in Harker Heights. Harker Heights Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Thursday, May 19 at approximately 10:55 p.m. in the area of access road Central Texas Expressway and South Ann Blvd.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KBTX.com

Police respond to third shooting in Bryan in 24 hours

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a double shooting Friday near Sprucewood and Pepper Tree Drive, the day’s third shooting in the city. Bryan police say a man and woman were shot in the leg. Video obtained by KBTX from a nearby home shows a large crowd gathered on the street moments before shots were fired. As people began to run away, the shots continued to be fired but it’s unclear in the video who is firing. At this time, no arrests have been made.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Body found in rural Hill County

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been found dead after an extensive search in Hill County. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office’s Dispatch Center received a call at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday from a Union Pacific Railroad employee reporting a vehicle along the railroad tracks, but off of the roadway – at Hill County Road 3105 and Hill County Road 3104. The vehicle was registered to a man out of the Austin area.
HILL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Shots fired during domestic disturbance at Waco apartment complex

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department officers are investigating after a suspect in a domestic disturbance fired a weapon at the Ashton Apartments complex in the 5100 Block of Hawthorne Drive Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the complex at about 5:21 p.m. and learned a suspect fired at...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

Bryan shooting victim hospitalized, person of interest detained

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Bryan Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Poplar Circle on Friday morning. The public was urged to avoid this area. The victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A person of interest has been detained.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Crews respond to fire at Harker Heights night club

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A fire broke out at a popular Harker Heights night club early Friday morning. The Harker Heights Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire around 3:43 a.m., which was called in by a Harker Heights Police Department patrol unit at Club Krush, located at 201 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

House fire outside Killeen results in death of woman

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt concluded his investigation and could not find the cause of a deadly fire outside the city of Killeen. The blaze was reported at about 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Whispering Oaks Loop on Wednesday, May 18. Three people...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Fire crews battle blaze at City of Waco landfill

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a large blaze at the City of Waco landfill in the 1624 block of Hannah Hill Road. Crews were seen turning over soil to smother the fire, sources told KWTX. “During warmer weather, this tends to happen,” said Waco Fire...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in stolen vehicle pursuit

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is notifying the public that it is aware of a rumor spreading online about a pursuit its officers had with an individual on Thursday morning. The department says this individual has been apprehended, and is not Gonzalo Artemio Lopez –...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy