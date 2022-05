Texas A&M is moving forward with plans to build a new law building and urban research campus in downtown Fort Worth. The university’s board of regents on Thursday gave the approval to spend $1.5 billion on future projects, including $170 million that will be spent on the first two buildings — $85 million for a new Law and Education Building and another $85 million for a Research and Innovation Center.

