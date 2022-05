A Texas man set a new personal best last weekend after reeling in a 12.5 foot tiger shark at the Padre Island National Seashore. Christian Haltermann, 36, of Kyle, Texas, was on a weekend fishing trip with his 8-year-old son when he caught the shark. Haltermann learned to fish at the park with his dad and returns about twice a month.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO