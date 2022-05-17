ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Three ticketed for illegal dumping in St. Lawrence County

Cover picture for the articleST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three people were issued tickets after allegedly disposing of trash on state land. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation,...

St. Lawrence County logs 193 new COVID-19 cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has logged 193 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on May 19. These new cases brought the number of active cases to 286, which was an overall increase from the last report.
State police report recent arrests in region

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Matthew J. Lenhart, 19, of Verona, was charged on May 11 in Verona with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Anthony R. Davis, 32, of Watertown, Jefferson County, was charged...
Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence Counties

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for many North Country Counties. According to the NWS, doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm near Pulaski moving northeast at 35 miles per hour. The NWS stated that winds exceeding 40 miles per hour are expected, as well as cloud-to-ground lightning.
Missing 27-year-old last seen in Town of Ontario

WILLAMSON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for 27-year-old Jacob Will. Will was last seen on May 17, 2022 at around 6:30 a.m. at his residence in the Town of Ontario. He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue hoodie, work boots and a baseball hat....
NYS DEC Relocates Moose from Upstate New York Backyard

It is so nice to see so many people care about the amazing creatures we share our communities with on a daily basis. Turtles, baby squirrels, owls, even porcupines often become the subject of social media posts regarding how to help them or even rescue them in the case of an emergency.
NY AG still investigating whether state can sue gun makers in Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State lawmakers passed a law in 2021 that allows the New York state attorney general to sue gun manufacturers if they're believed to have been negligent and if they may have played a part in gun violence. The law allows the AG to sue manufacturers even if they're out of state. The AG's office has yet to sue any gun manufacturers since the new law took effect.
State buildings to shut off lights to help bird migration

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced a new effort to reduce light pollution in order to help birds safely migrate. The DEC announced on May 20 that buildings owned or managed by New York State will be shutting off any non-essential outdoor lighting each night as part of the “Lights Out” initiative. The initiative will run during spring migration through May 31, as well as fall migration, from August 15 to November 15.
Special weather statement issued in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a cold water safety message for the majority of St. Lawrence County early Saturday morning. The NWS warned that the warm air temperatures in the upper-80s to low-90s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of cold water temperatures. They stated that water temperatures across Lake Champlain are in the mid-50s and in the upper-50s in the region’s smaller lakes and rivers.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Clinton County in northern New York Northern Franklin County in northern New York East central St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa Clara, New York, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Mooers, Altona, Bangor, Malone, Churubusco, Ellenburg Depot, Bryants Mill, Chateaugay, Lyon Mountain, Burke, Merrill, Lake Ozonia, Dickinson, Ellenburg, Santa Clara, Irona, Sciota, West Bangor, Mooers Forks and Dickinson Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
2 dead; northern Michigan town cleans up from rare tornado

Roofs and walls on a busy business stretch were turned to tangled rubble. Mobile homes were destroyed. Tornadoes are so uncommon in northern Michigan that Gaylord doesn’t have a siren system to warn people about hazardous weather. The town of 4,200 turned to cleanup Saturday, a day after a...
Ogdensburg DMV not processing transactions

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — DMV customers in Ogdensburg will have to wait to have their transactions processed. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed that the Ogdensburg DMV located in St. Lawrence County is currently unable to process transactions for customers. This announcement was made on Tuesday,...
DEC deals with multiple recent wildfires in New York state

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says a recent fire at Moreau State Park was one of more than a dozen wildfires across New York state. DEC says from May 13 to May 16, forest rangers responded to a fire that burned more than 16 acres at Moreau State Park.
New York state Comptroller discusses state fiscal and political issues during Plattsburgh visit

In the past few weeks, the New York state Comptroller office has released reports on local sales tax collections and an analysis of the new state budget. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat, was in Plattsburgh on Wednesday touring the center city area. During his visit to northern New York’s largest city, he sat down with North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley to talk about state fiscal and political issues. DiNapoli says he was in Plattsburgh because the mayor invited him.
Sayre man killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man died after he was hit by an SUV in an accident earlier this month while trying to remove a deer from the road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Joseph Lane, 55, was killed on May 3 around 4:45 a.m. after he was hit by the vehicle. The crash […]
