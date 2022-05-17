ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KFBK Morning News Show Recap - Tuesday May 17th

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento suburbs with the highest wildfire risk in California. A U.S. climate research nonprofit released a new report this week that estimated more than 4.6 million properties in California, about...

KEYT

Small forest blaze burns in gusty, dry Northern California

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have made good progress battling several small Northern California wildfires that erupted as the region was hit by hot, dry and windy conditions. A fire in grasslands northwest of Sacramento was contained after burning 120 acres of grasslands Friday, while a blaze south of Camptonville in the Sierra Nevada burned 26 acres and closed a highway before its spread was stopped. Red flag warnings of fire danger were up in many areas before expiring Friday night but forecasters say dry conditions with lighter winds will continue through the weekend.
CAMPTONVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Winds in Northern California down tree limbs in Sacramento area

Windy conditions across Northern California Friday have downed tree limbs across the Sacramento area. KCRA 3’s weather team says a red flag warning is in effect through Friday night, with north winds ranging from 15 to 30 mph and gusts up over 40 mph. Here are some of the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Accident On Stockton Blvd In Sacramento Kills 2

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vehicle accident has caused a section of Stockton Boulevard to be closed in Sacramento, said the California Highway Patrol. Stockton Blvd is closed between 65th Street and Riza Avenue and CHP is advising drivers to avoid the area. According to CHP, a driver was speeding southbound on Stockton Boulevard when they broadsided a vehicle north of 65th Street. Both drivers that broadsided sustained fatal injuries. No additional information is available at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

California winner of $316.3 million Powerball prize comes forward

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, the California State Lottery announced the name of the person who purchased a winning Powerball jackpot prize ticket at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento back in January. Orlando Zavala Lozano won $316.3 million after splitting the $632.6 million jackpot prize with a couple from Wisconsin that also bought a winning […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

This Is The Most Romantic City In Arizona

You might want to call the babysitter before venturing out to the most romantic city near you. Livability compiled a list of the most romantic cities in every state. Here's what the travel site said about its list:. We’re not here to give you lists of outrageously priced restaurants. No...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC10

10 weekend events happening around Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! Do you like art festivals, vegan brunch, maybe even a Mermaid Convention? If so, that just shows how there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The springtime weather is starting to heat up, and this weekend's weather will be reaching the low 90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

Bill To Ban California Water Oil Drilling Has Been Killed By Lawmakers

A bill designed to ban oil drilling in California waters has been killed by lawmakers. Legislation to close down operations on offshore oil rigs off the Orange County coast failed to pass in a state Senate committee on Thursday. Senate Bill 953 was originally written to allow the State Lands Commission to terminate offshore oil leases by the end of 2024 if the agency was unable to negotiate buyouts with petroleum companies operating the oil platforms. The legislation focused on three oil leases in state waters adjacent to Orange County specifically, not 23 other oil rigs in federal waters along the rest of California’s coastline.
CALIFORNIA STATE
indybay.org

Discover the Historic Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County, California

On this day in May 1848, the Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. died very mysteriously and was buried the same day near the front entrance of Mission Dolores Basilica, San Francisco, California. At dawn of the turn of the 21st century, a renaissance toward considering equity and inclusion was nurtured...
KCRA.com

Multiple Sacramento fires believed to be intentional, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several grass fires that sparked Thursday evening in Sacramento are believed to have been "intentionally set," officials said. The Sacramento Fire Department said all of the fires — at least five of them as of this writing — that sprung along Freeport Boulevard and Meadowview Road were quickly extinguished but also believed to have not been accidental.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Of John Doe Found 38 Years Ago In Solano County Identified As Sacramento Resident Norman Creech

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – The body of a man found on the rocks of the Sacramento Deep Water Ship Channel in Solano County nearly 40 years ago has finally been identified. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body was discovered during low tide on June 7, 1984. With the body being in a moderate stage of decomposition, authorities were never able to identify him. However, new DNA technology has since emerged. This month, detectives say they were able to positively identify the man as Sacramento resident Norman Creech. Detectives say Creech had been reported missing under suspicious circumstances from his Bell Street apartment back in November 1983. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Creech’s disappearance, as it is still unclear how he died.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Powerball player has to split giant jackpot but gets $316 million prize

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wait is over!. The winner of the California Lottery $316.3 million jackpot Powerball has been announced after recently claiming his prize. On Jan. 5, at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Wyndham Drive and Valley Hi Drive in Sacramento, Orlando Zavala Lozano paid just $2 for a lottery ticket. He would go on to win the $632.6 million Powerball and split the jackpot with one other person from Wisconsin.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

California tree trimmer guilty in deadly throat-slashings

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer in rural Northern California was found guilty in a series of throat-slashing attacks that left three people dead, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A jury in Butte County on Tuesday found Ryan Scott Blinston, 37, guilty of murder, attempted murder and arson, the Tehama...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘We’re Really Facing A Catastrophe’: Bay Area Artist’s Billboards In Oroville Blast California’s Struggles

OROVILLE (CBS13) — If a daily drive doesn’t take you by some of the harsh realities of everyday life, then multiple billboards in Oroville will. They highlight California’s homeless crisis, devastating wildfires and relentless drought. “My hope for these billboards is people will look at what’s happening. We ignore it all the time,” said Oakland artist Thomas Broening. Broening is the artist behind the images. He says his project, which includes six billboards, is not a political ploy. He’s not representing an organization. He just wants to make people think about the issues facing California. “It’s good, I think. A reminder to folks...
OROVILLE, CA

