The Lincoln Police Department is investigating what it is calling a homicide after a 57-year-old man died in a fight early Thursday morning in central Lincoln. Officers responded to a duplex in the 2800 block of F Street at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of two men fighting, according to a news release. When they got there, they found a 57-year-old man who was unresponsive. Officers attempted life-saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO