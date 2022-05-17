ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Biniam Girmay becomes first black African to win a Grand Tour stage

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLvJy_0fhGqSDR00
Sport

Biniam Girmay became the first black African to win a stage of a Grand Tour with victory in the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday but his race could now be over after an accident during his podium celebration.

Girmay, 22, had already made history this season with his victory at Gent-Wevelgem in March making him the first African to win a Belgian cobbled classic, and out-sprinted Mathieu van der Poel on stage 10 of the Giro in Jesi to add another landmark moment for the sport.

But his celebrations were cut short when he was hit in the eye by the cork from a Prosecco bottle on the post-race podium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAmat_0fhGqSDR00
Girmay was hurt when he was hit in the eye by a Prosecco cork on the podium (Massimo Paolone/AP) (AP)

Girmay missed the usual post-stage press conference to go to hospital, and was later pictured with a bandage over his eye, putting his chances of starting Wednesday’s stage 11 to Reggio Emilia in serious doubt.

It was a cruel finish to an historic day.

A lumpy end to the 196km stage from Pescara had left the peloton in pieces with Girmay and van der Poel the only real sprinters left in a much-reduced front group. After Girmay launched his move, Van der Poel gave up in his bid to come around the Eritrean and offered a salute as he crossed the line.

Speaking before his accident on the podium, Girmay said: “It’s unbelievable. I thank the team. We started the race well, we controlled it. I don’t have any words for my team.”

His interview was interrupted several times by well-wishers from the peloton, but Girmay returned to add: “When I started the Giro we had the possibility to win and make good results – this is also part of the success of our team, my family and everybody.

“Every day comes new history so I’m really grateful and happy that I did it.”

Van der Poel had almost managed to get alongside Girmay in the finale, but once his own face was in the wind he perhaps paid for some of the attacks he had made inside the last 10km as he could not get his wheel in front.

Twenty-eight riders made it to the line in the front group, including all of the main general classification hopefuls after Richard Carapaz, Simon Yates and Hugh Carthy had all tried late attacks.

Juan Pedro Lopez retained the leader’s pink jersey, 12 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida, with Romain Bardet, Carapaz, Jai Hindley, Guillaume Martin and Mikel Landa all within 30 seconds of the lead.

Giro organisers used the stage to pay tribute to the late Michele Scarponi, the former Astana rider who was killed while out training in 2017, as it passed through his hometown of Filottrano.

The town hosted an intermediate sprint which was won by Mattia Bais from Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli, one of Scarponi’s former teams.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Accused boy tells court he just wanted to frighten Ava away

The teenager accused of the murder of 12-year-old Ava White has told a jury he was “scared” she would “jump” him. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Liverpool Crown Court “I promise, I didn’t mean to hit her” as he gave evidence over videolink on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Judge set to decide whether doctors can stop treating Archie Battersbee

A High Court judge has set a timetable for decisions on the future of a 12-year-old boy who is at the centre of a treatment dispute after suffering devastating brain damage. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has heard how specialists treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it “highly likely” he is dead and say life support treatment should end.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michele Scarponi
Person
Hugh Carthy
Person
Richard Carapaz
Person
Jai Hindley
Person
Guillaume Martin
Person
Mathieu Van Der Poel
Person
Romain Bardet
Person
Mikel Landa
newschain

Government considers plans for minimum staffing requirement during rail strikes

The Government is considering plans for a minimum staffing requirement during rail strikes as the threat of a major industrial action looms. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the Sunday Telegraph that ministers are looking at drawing up laws which would make industrial action illegal unless a certain number of staff are working.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Poles need EU funds as they help Ukrainians, ambassador says

Ukraine’s ambassador to neighbouring Poland has said his nation is grateful for the welcome that Poles have given to millions of Ukrainian refugees, but he hopes the European Union will soon release billions of euros to Poland so that the assistance does not come “at the cost of the Polish people”.
ADVOCACY
newschain

Charles and Camilla ‘feed the fire’ in a ceremony on final day of Canada tour

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall took part in a “Feeding the Fire Ceremony” as they were welcomed to a remote Canadian outpost on the final day of their tour. Their visit to the Northwest Territories came after the prince faced calls for the Queen to apologise for the “assimilation and genocide” of Canada’s indigenous residential schoolchildren.
WORLD
newschain

Ted Bundy obsessive jailed for murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

A musician obsessed with US serial killer Ted Bundy has been jailed for life after acting out his warped fantasies by brutally murdering a teenage girl, a court heard. Cody Ackland, 24, who was a guitarist with local indie band Rakuda, was leading a double life and had a secret morbid fascination with serial killers – particularly Bundy, who murdered at least 20 women in the 1970s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black African#Grand Tour#Giro D Italia#Belgian#Eritrean
newschain

Rich List 2022: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

The 2022 Sunday Times Rich List has revealed that billionaire brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja are the wealthiest people in the UK. The annual list showed that the pair, who run the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, saw their fortune jump by more than £11 billion. There were a record...
ECONOMY
newschain

Biden signs £32bn Ukraine assistance Bill during Asia trip

President Joe Biden has signed legislation to support Ukraine with another 40 billion dollars (£32 billion) in US assistance as the Russian invasion approaches its fourth month. The legislation, which was passed by Congress with bipartisan support, deepens the US commitment to Ukraine at a time of uncertainty about...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Pressure on PM to throw light on ‘secret’ meeting over partygate report

The Prime Minister remains under pressure to explain a meeting with Sue Gray over her highly-anticipated partygate report. It is understood the pair met at least once to give an update on the document’s progress while it was being drafted, but a Whitehall source said that its contents were not discussed at any point.
POLITICS
newschain

Insurance giant delves 70 years back into archives to mark Platinum Jubilee

An insurance giant has delved back 70 years in its archives to reveal more about what everyday life was like then, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Aviva’s records reflect how homes and pastimes have changed over the decades. Seventy years ago, the tech cover available included...
MUSIC
newschain

Family pay tribute to Bobbi-Anne McLeod as murderer jailed

The family of Bobbi-Anne McLeod have paid tribute to the much-loved teenager as the man who brutally murdered her is starting a life sentence. Bobbi-Anne McLeod’s parents, Adrian and Donna, and brother Lee said they had been robbed of a “beautiful girl” and their lives would never be the same again.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

George W Bush under fire over ‘brutal’ Iraq invasion slip-up

Former president George W Bush is facing criticism after describing the invasion of Iraq — which he led as commander in chief — as “brutal” and “wholly unjustified” before correcting himself to say he meant to refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The...
POTUS
newschain

Prince of Wales shows off moves during traditional drum dance in Canada

Charles busted some moves as he took part in 1,000-year-old traditional Dene Drum Dance in Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories. The Prince of Wales spoke to Chief Edward Sangris and Chief Fred Sangris in private about issues affecting indigenous people on his trip to see the Yellowknives Dene First Nation Leadership at the Chief Drygeese Government Building in Detta.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy