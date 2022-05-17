Petition signature requirements challenged by federal lawsuit

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Methamphetamine is a powerful stimulant drug that can cause serious health consequences. Long-term meth use can cause memory loss, aggression, drug-induced episodes, and severe dental problems. In the United States, the law classifies meth as a Schedule II drug, and about 2.6 million people reported using it in 2019. Meth...
Comments / 0