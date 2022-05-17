ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Hamden’s deputy chief appointed acting police chief

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoqul_0fhGq3Tl00

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department officially has an acting chief.

Mayor Lauren Garrett appointed Timothy Wydra to the position. He was just sworn in as deputy chief last week.

Wydra has been on the force in Hamden for 29 years and is the brother of former chief Tom Wydra.

Chief John Sullivan retired from the department Monday after 27 years with Hamden police.

Garrett said the city would conduct “a wide search with input from the community” over the coming months for its new police chief.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Southbury community honors fallen law enforcement officers

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members in Southbury are coming together this weekend to show support, appreciation, and remembrance for law enforcement officers who have lose their lives in the line of duty. This comes after “National Police Week.” Folks gathered for a roadside rally with speakers and music. The grassroots effort was started by […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
FOX 61

Suspension of Bridgeport cop in Black woman's case reversed

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — An independent arbitrator says a police detective in Connecticut’s largest city should have his administrative leave reversed, after he and another officer were taken off the job earlier this year amid allegations of insensitivity in their handling of separate cases in which Black women were found dead in their apartments.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Police Honor Officers who Died in Line of Duty

Danbury Police Department held the 2022 Police Memorial Ceremony at Memorial Park on Wednesday honoring Officers who died in the line of duty with a memorial wreath. The reverent ceremony included remarks from Danbury Police Chief Ridenhour, Deputy Chief McColgan, and the Mayor of Danbury, Dean Esposito. We would like...
WTNH

Wallingford man arrested for assaulting police officer

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford man was arrested for assaulting a police officer in Milford on Sunday. Around 1:30 a.m. a Milford police officer patrolling the downtown area of Milford Center was flagged down by Eli’s Tavern’s security. As the officer made his way to the scene at 50 Daniel St., he observed a […]
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Hamden, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Haven Independent

Cops Make Arrest In 2021 Drive-By Murder

Hamden police Thursday arrested an 18-year-old New Haven man on murder and conspiracy charges. The murder in question took place in the parking lot of the Minute Mart at 280 Circular Ave. in Hamden on May 30, 2021. The victim, Semaj Reddick-Streater. Reddick, was an 18 year-old senior at ACES Whitney North High School and a new father at the time of his death. The killer shot at Reddick and then drove off.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven mayor appoints new Director of Public Safety Communications

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Joseph Vitale Jr. has spent nearly 30 years at the Yale University Police Department, and now, he will soon help manage New Haven’s emergency 9-1-1 call center in his newest position. Mayor Justin Elicker announced Thursday that Vitale would be the next Director of Public Safety Communications, giving him direct […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police discuss deadly shooting, crash

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about an Early Warning Weather Alert for weekend heat. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Bob Artioli, owner of the Artioli dealership in Enfield, talks about the fire that damaged his business the morning of May 20. NEWS CONFERENCE: Firefighters provide update on Enfield car...
ENFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Daily Voice

On-Duty CT State Trooper Involved In Crash In Milford

An on-duty Connecticut State trooper was found at fault after being involved in a crash with another vehicle. The crash took place in New Haven County around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 in Milford near Anderson and Merwin avenues when the trooper allegedly "failed to obey a traffic signal," said Officer MariLisa Anania, of the Milford Police.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Law enforcement members honor fallen heroes killed in the line of duty

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A somber ceremony on Thursday in Meriden as law enforcement honored fallen heroes at the Connecticut Police Academy. The annual remembrance service saluted the brave men and women in blue who lost their lives. This was the 34th time the law enforcement memorial service was held. Three more names were added […]
MERIDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Connecticut

Large Police Presence in Hartford

There's a large police presence on Ward Street in Hartford as officials conduct an investigation. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw several police vehicles near Ward and Zion streets around 11 p.m. It's unknown why police are in the area or if there are any injuries. No additional...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden woman killed in hit-and-run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Hamden. Police found the 37-year-old Hamden woman in the roadway in the 200 block of Paradise Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigating fatal shooting, crash

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a Bloomfield man dead on Friday. According to police, Hartford dispatchers received a ShotSpotter system activation in the area of 115 Zion St. around 10 p.m. Thursday. A responding officer was traveling west on Ward Street when he observed...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy