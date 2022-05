Michigan state police have discovered a black market marijuana operation at an old elementary school in Glennie. The school has been shut down for years and early Tuesday morning, the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team and Marijuana and Tobacco enforcement section executed two search warrants on the building. “This is a big discovery and, again, marijuana has been legalized in Michigan for use. However, we still continue to see black market operations such as this one,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll.

GLENNIE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO