ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Powell says there could be some pain involved in restoring price stability

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

(Updated - May 17, 2022 2:26 PM EDT)(Updated - May 17,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Coinbase earnings were bad. Worse still, the crypto exchange is now warning that bankruptcy could wipe out user funds

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Hidden away in Coinbase Global’s disappointing first-quarter earnings report—in which the U.S.'s largest cryptocurrency exchange reported a quarterly loss of $430 million and a 19% drop in monthly users—is an update on the risks of using Coinbase’s service that may come as a surprise to its millions of users.
MARKETS
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Crypto Prices Tumble as Stock Market Falls

Cryptocurrency prices were falling on Wednesday as tumbling retail stocks and inflation fears battered Wall Street. Bitcoin was down about 4% to $28,998, and down nearly 60% from its Nov. 10 high of $69,044.77. Ethereum lost 4.5% to $1,961 and dogecoin was off 4.7% to $0.085271 at last check, according...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Stability#Streetinsider Com Premium
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Accumulate Staggering $298,000,000 in Bitcoin As Ethereum, Solana and Additional Altcoins Tread Water: CoinShares

Institutional investors took advantage of last week’s Bitcoin sell-off in record numbers for 2022, according to CoinShares. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares finds that crypto investment products saw the largest capital inflow of the year last week as institutions sought to buy into the market’s weakness.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Price Dive for Cardano, Says One Solana-Based Altcoin Will ‘Go Down to the Basement’

A widely followed crypto trader is predicting further corrective moves smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) and one of this year’s trending altcoins. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo tells his 307,500 Twitter followers ADA is poised for another leg down before it completes its five-wave downtrend, based on the Elliott Wave theory.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – BTC price sends crypto market into ‘extreme fear’

Bitcoin has managed to bounce back after crashing to an 18-month price low over the weekend.The cryptocurrency is trading at just below $30,000 on Thursday, marking a 56 per cent drop from its all-time high last November, while other leading cryptocurrencies are also way down from their record highs.The downturn has seen more than $1.5 trillion wiped from the market and led to warnings from analysts that another “crypto winter” similar to 2018 may be underway.Bitcoin’s precarious price comes as El Salvador President Nayib Bukele hosts 44 countries on Monday to discuss the merits of the cryptocurrency and the benefits of adoption.Eight months after El Salvador made bitcoin legal tender, several other countries appear close to adopting the cryptocurrency despite warnings from the IMF and some figures within the industry.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and other leading cryptocurrencies in our live coverage below.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Nasty Recession Imminent, Warns Macro Guru Raoul Pal – Here’s His Outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and the Crypto Markets

A popular macroeconomic expert thinks the world is going through a recession period but remains confident that cryptos will be a viable investment class in the long term. In a new interview with the Investopedia Express podcast, Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal tells host Caleb Silver that the Federal Reserve’s recent decision to raise interest rates will further damage a reeling economy.
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

CZ on Terra LUNA collapse: ‘This is what diamond hands looks like’

In the wake of the Terra ecosystem implosion, Binance boss ChangPeng Zhao (CZ) commented, “this is what diamond hands look like,” about the 15,000,000 LUNA tokens Binance had received as part of the company’s $3 million investment in Terra. At their peak, the tokens were worth $1.6...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy