(AP) Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will help fund improvements at Breaks Interstate Park. Beshear said in a statement that the $358,035 grant for the Ratliff Hole Area Renovation in Pike County will go toward a new trail, improved parking and restroom facilities, and the repaving of an access road. He says the investment in the natural wonder shows the state’s commitment to the success of its Appalachian region.

BREAKS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO