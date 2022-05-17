Residents invited to celebrate Riverside Stadium’s 75th anniversary

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria invites you to attend Riverside Stadium’s 75th anniversary on May 20 through 21.

Skills contests, live music and other fun events will take place at the celebration beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday with a homerun derby.

The event will have teen and adult divisions for men and women. You must bring your own pitchers and hit as many home runs you can out of 15 pitches. You can register for $10 at www.victoriatx.gov/registration. First, second and third place winners in each division will receive a prize.

On Saturday, youth showcases will take place at the stadium, with baseball at 1 p.m. and softball at 3 p.m.

The City will set up bounce houses nearby Lowe Field, as well as skills contests. You can participate in the contests as walk-ups, regardless of age or gender. Top performers will receive a prize.

Schedule of contests:

1 p.m. – “Dizzy Bat” first base contest

2 p.m. – Bunting

3 p.m. – Wiffle ball home run derby

4 p.m. – Speed pitch challenge

Saturday evening, live music will take place at the stadium for residents, with Fantazzia followed by Artie V. Y Grupo Suave. You can also visit food trucks on-site during the performances.

Parks & Recreation will host stadium tours throughout the event. The tours will allow residents to get an up-close look at the stadium as they learn about its history and view photos and memorabilia from the stadium’s past.

You can contact Parks & Recreation at 361-485-3200 to provide memorabilia for display during the tours. Following the event, Parks & Recreation will return all items back to its owners.

The City of Victoria Communications & Public Affairs Office provided the above information and photo.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit