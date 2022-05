The largest tiny home village in the San Gabriel Valley is now located in the city of Montebello. Operation Stay Safe had its grand opening on Wednesday and was led by City officials and partner organizations for the new 30-unit tiny home village. The village consists of 30 heated and air-conditioned tiny homes each equipped with a bed, desk, shelves and other basic living amenities. The 64-square foot tiny homes are made to help about 120 people yearly and are for those who need a place to stay for about three months until they are placed in a permanent housing situation.

MONTEBELLO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO