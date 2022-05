(The Center Square) – The price tag on expanding passenger rail service in northwest Illinois could reach $380 million. That’s according to a new feasibility study prepared by Quandel Consultants looking at establishing service between Rockford and Dubuque, Iowa, with stops in Freeport and Galena. The route also would connect to pending service from Chicago to Rockford, which could begin in 2025.

GALENA, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO