ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Security company says Teslas can be unlocked and driven using a simple, inexpensive hack

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSD0V_0fhGoDiq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmVGU_0fhGoDiq00
The Tesla Model 3.

Xing Yun/Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images

  • A security company uncovered a security flaw in Bluetooth used by companies across many industries.
  • The firm was able to unlock a Tesla and operate it without using a key.
  • Cars, smart locks, and laptops are all vulnerable to attack, the company said.

A cybersecurity company uncovered a vulnerability that hackers could exploit to unlock a Tesla and drive away.

UK-based NCC Group says it found security flaws in Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), the technology that many cars, including Tesla, use to detect when an owner is close by and allow them to operate the vehicle without turning a key. The company said millions of vehicles, residential smart locks, laptops, and other devices that use BLE for proximity authentication are vulnerable to attack.

"Our research shows that systems that people rely on to guard their cars, homes and private data are using Bluetooth proximity authentication mechanisms that can be easily broken with cheap off-the-shelf hardware," NCC said in a press release Monday.

One convenient part of owning a Tesla is that owners can download the automaker's app to use their phone as a car key. It's a neat benefit that leaves some Teslas exposed to cyberattacks, NCC Group said. The company said it used a series of so-called relaying devices to trick a 2020 Tesla Model 3 into thinking its owner's phone was nearby, when in fact the phone was 25 meters away.

NCC Group was able to unlock and operate the Tesla even when the authorized iPhone was far outside of BLE range. The company said it expects Model Y vehicles are vulnerable to the same attack.

"What makes this powerful is not only that we can convince a Bluetooth device that we are near it — even from hundreds of miles away — but that we can do it even when the vendor has taken defensive mitigations," said NCC Group principal security consultant and researcher, Sultan Qasim Khan, who conducted this research.

NCC Group said it notified Tesla's security team of the vulnerability, and that the automaker said it was aware of the issue.

Tesla did not immediately return a request for comment.

NCC Group said it was also able to use a relay attack to unlock a particular model of Kwikset smart lock. In a statement to Insider, a Kwikset spokesperson said enhanced security features including two-factor authentication protect against relay attacks.

In an emailed statement, Bluetooth Special Interest Group, the association that oversees Bluetooth technology, said it "prioritizes security and the specifications include a collection of features that provide product developers the tools they need to secure communications between Bluetooth devices." The group said it educates developers about security risks and works to address vulnerabilities.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
electrek.co

Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta update, and it’s a big one

Tesla has started to push a new Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software update with improvements based on over 250,000 training video clips from its fleet. Based on the release notes, it’s a big update. FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s...
CARS
Phone Arena

A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows

Your iPhone may be susceptible to threats even when powered off, researchers at Germany's Technical University of Darmstadt have found. When the iPhone is turned off, most wireless chips, including Bluetooth, Near Field Communication (NFC), and Ultra-wideband (UWB), keep running for up to 24 hours. This way, the phone still remains locatable via the Find My network and you are still able to access items like credit cards, student passes, and digital keys.
NFL
insideevs.com

Tesla's Service Manuals Now Free Of Charge, Grab Them While You Can

Tesla's service manuals, which used to cost $3,187 a year or $371.88 a month since August 2021, are now free of charge for the entire vehicle lineup. A look at the Service Subscriptions category on the automaker's website reveals that the "Service and Repair Information" subscription package is listed with an annual price of $0.00. Is this an error, a promotional offer or simply Tesla's new policy?
CARS
Benzinga

5 Unique Ways You Can Use Apple AirTags

AirTags, Apple Inc's AAPL tiny Bluetooth companions, are not only useful, but they’re also affordable. At $29 per beacon, or $99 for four, it’s easy to buy them — and hard to lose them. How AirTags Work: According to the website, the AirTag sends out a secure...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Security Company#Tesla Owners#Hack#Vehicles#Getty#Ncc Group#Bluetooth Low Energy
Interesting Engineering

An off-grid Starlink user achieves 'infinite WiFi' with 300 watts of solar

A Starlink user is running their setup purely on solar energy, allowing them to live an enviable off-grid lifestyle. The Starlink customer, Steve Birch, who works in facility management, is powering SpaceX's internet service completely off-grid. The service, which has recently gained significant public attention for its role in the Ukraine conflict, allows users to access the internet almost anywhere — and Birch is taking that concept to its limits.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CarBuzz.com

Bentley EV Will Accelerate So Quick It Will Make Drivers Sick

Electric vehicles like the Tesla Model S Plaid have entirely redefined our definitions of rapid acceleration. Before, a Nissan GT-R cracking 60 mph in under three seconds was considered blistering, but now we're rapidly being conditioned to believe the 0-60 time needs to have a one as the first number. While we believe this never-ending search for quicker acceleration is completely pointless, Bentley seems to be ready to meet customer demands.
CARS
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/19: Apple, Nvidia, Costco

Yes, this market is just plain awful, Jim Cramer admitted to his Mad Money viewers Thursday. But over the long haul, the best way to make money, Cramer said, is by believing, not disbelieving, by owning stocks, not renting them, and by engaging when times get tough, not running and hiding.
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: 375-Mile Range And Charging Race

When it comes to EVs, drag races and track battles are a ton of fun. However, what's much more important is how these electric cars perform in real-world situations. More specifically, we're talking about range, efficiency, and charging speed. Will the Tesla Model Y or Hyundai Ioniq 5 prove more successful in a side-by-side real-world road trip race?
CARS
9to5Mac

How to use your iPhone to locate an unknown AirTag moving with you

AirTags are small trackers to help you locate any lost or stolen belongings. However, concerns of people using AirTag for nefarious purposes has led Apple to come up with a notification alert. This alert is to discourage people from tracking you without your consent. Using Apple’s Find My network, you can detect and locate nearby unknown AirTags using your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

DJI Mini 3 Pro first impressions: A tiny, quiet, flying camera wrapped around a battery

DJI has finally released the Mini 3 Pro. After weeks of mockups and leaks, there wasn't much that we didn't know about this sub-250g drone. I've had the drone for a few hours, so what follows is my first impressions of the Mini 3 Pro. Once I have a dozen or so hours of flight time under my belt with this new craft, I'll post a more detailed review that looks at the flight characteristics as well as the quality of the new camera.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

5 Reasons to Get a Wireless Charger for Your iPhone

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your iPhone experience, picking up a wireless charger could be a great option for you. Choosing wireless charging and finally ditching the cord on your iPhone is easier than ever. If you’ve picked up a new iPhone in the last couple of years, it more than likely already supports wireless charging. And unlike the early days of wireless charging, you don’t have to make a big sacrifice when it comes to charging speed.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

This company crushes old roads—and rebuilds them to store carbon

About a fifth of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions stem from transportation—and around 72% of those come from road vehicles. Crucially, the focus for reducing those road-based emissions has been electrifying vehicles, such as America’s most popular auto, the Ford F-150, whose Lightning version launched April 26. Often overlooked are the roads themselves, which are ripe for change.
ECONOMY
SPY

A Pocket Knife Sharpener Will Extend the Lifespan of Your Favorite Blades

Click here to read the full article. Even if you don’t fancy yourself the outdoorsy type, a pocket knife comes in handy for everything from opening packages and prying stuck things loose to cutting loose threads and even removing splinters. The only problem with the usefulness of a pocket knife is that the more you use it, the more you dull it. And a knife that isn’t properly sharp is just a pointy paperweight. That’s why it’s crucial to invest in a pocket knife sharpener. The best pocket knife sharpeners are easy to use and will quickly get your blade...
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Business Insider

498K+
Followers
32K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy