"Couple years late, but we made it!" Gaz Coombes was joking to the Webster Hall crowd about the global pandemic delays on Supergrass' first US shows in over a decade. It had now been 14 years since their last NYC show, which was also at Webster Hall, but apart from a few gray hairs they looked and sounded like the same band who declared "We are young!" when they were still teenagers in 1995 and releasing their debut album. It was a fantastic night of hits -- and a few deep cuts -- that haven't aged at all.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO