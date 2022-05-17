ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Second arrest made in $300K real estate scam spanning six Florida counties

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYbLR_0fhGn8MF00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A second Loxahatchee woman has been arrested in connection to a $300,000 real estate scam that spanned six Florida counties including Lee County, officials said.

22-year-old Kiani Kiara-Alexis Russell was booked into the Lee County Jail Tuesday after investigators determined she was a co-conspirator in the scheme that took advantage of a booming housing market, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkSCn_0fhGn8MF00
Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Russell is accused of working with 20-year-old Tabria Anorria Josey in the complex real estate scheme to steal hundreds of thousands from multiple victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3mZg_0fhGn8MF00
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Josey was arrested on May 11 after investigators said she scammed 45 victims in the con that involved 25 properties across Lee, Indian River, Palm Beach, Flagler, Orange and St. Lucie counties, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

The 20-year-old allegedly listed properties on several real estate websites for sale or rent without the actual property owners knowing and would impersonate the owners.

She then posed as a title agent once a victim committed to buying a home, according to FDLE.

Josey is accused of creating fake title companies, websites, title agent identities, and fake email addresses that appeared to make the sales legitimate.

Josey was taken into custody at the Palm Beach County Jail. She is facing charges of scheme to defraud, grand theft, money laundering, aggravated white-collar crime and communications fraud.

Russell was taken into custody at the Lee County Jail. She is facing charges of scheme to defraud, money laundering and aggravated white-collar crime.

Investigators say there could be more victims that fell for the scheme and are asking anyone with information to contact FDLE Ft. Myers at (800) 407-4880.

The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

Comments / 1

Related
wtvy.com

“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida

PALM BAY, FL. (WTVY) -A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by Dothan police as con artists has been captured. William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Metheny, apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states. A person recognized the couple after a Dothan police Facebook...
DOTHAN, AL
Palm Beach Daily News

Royal Palm man pleads guilty to 2021 West Palm crash that killed his two passengers

WEST PALM BEACH — A Royal Palm Beach man will spend the next year in jail for his role in the high-speed 2021 crash that killed two of his passengers. Samuel Newby, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless driving before Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen on Wednesday morning in the Congress Avenue crash that killed Donte Burney and Reontre'yn Pounds. Prosecutors dropped two counts of driving without a valid license.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

2 Adults and Infant Killed in Coral Springs Crime Spree

A man is in police custody after a crime spree in Coral Springs, and nearby cities left three people dead, including an infant, authorities said. Police began their investigation into the tragic events when a man caused a hit-and-run crash in the 8100 block of Wiles Road in Coral Springs shortly before 2 p.m. Friday.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
click orlando

Former South Florida police lieutenant gets life for molesting young girls

MIAMI – A judge sentenced a former South Florida police lieutenant to life in prison Friday for molesting two young girls who are now in their 20s. “There will be no closure here,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Miguel de la O said during the sentencing hearing for Braulio Gonzalez, 48. “The fact that people continue to defend you is just classic cognitive dissonance.”
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman who went missing in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Cape Coral. Thirty-five-year-old Amanda Leigh Turrell was reported missing by her family on Saturday. Investigators have described her as endangered. According to Cape Coral Police, Turrell was last...
CAPE CORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Woman Hospitalized In Fort Lauderdale Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale Police detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. Police said it happened at around 5:16 a.m. in the 200 block of SW 3rd Avenue. Authorities said they found a woman at the site of the shooting and transported her to Broward Health Medical Center. The woman’s condition is currently unknown. The suspect fled and is not currently in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or 954-828-6093 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Money Laundering#Housing Market#Collar#Lucie#Fraud#Fdle
treasurecoast.com

Indian River Sheriff: 2 pursuits end with 2 suspects in custody

Indian River Sheriff: 2 pursuits end with 2 suspects in custody. Indian River, Florida (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff has reported there were 2 pursuits that ended with 2 suspects in custody. This is what they said:. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office was busier than usual Wednesday when two...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WSVN-TV

Dayonte Resiles sentenced to life in prison for 2014 murder of Davie woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was found guilty of murdering a woman inside of her Davie home in 2014 has been sentenced to life in prison. Friday’s sentencing of Dayonte Resiles at the Broward County Courthouse followed an emotional day in court that featured testimony from the families of the victim and the defendant, as well as Resiles himself.
DAVIE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies searching for armed Lehigh Acres robbery suspects

Three Lehigh Acres robbery suspects are on the run. According to the police report, one of the suspects had a clear imprint of a handgun in his shorts while another displaced a short-barrel-style rifle. The person living at the home that was robbed told deputies the juveniles accused someone at...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; May 18

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy