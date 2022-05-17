Second arrest made in $300K real estate scam spanning six Florida counties

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A second Loxahatchee woman has been arrested in connection to a $300,000 real estate scam that spanned six Florida counties including Lee County, officials said.

22-year-old Kiani Kiara-Alexis Russell was booked into the Lee County Jail Tuesday after investigators determined she was a co-conspirator in the scheme that took advantage of a booming housing market, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Russell is accused of working with 20-year-old Tabria Anorria Josey in the complex real estate scheme to steal hundreds of thousands from multiple victims.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Josey was arrested on May 11 after investigators said she scammed 45 victims in the con that involved 25 properties across Lee, Indian River, Palm Beach, Flagler, Orange and St. Lucie counties, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

The 20-year-old allegedly listed properties on several real estate websites for sale or rent without the actual property owners knowing and would impersonate the owners.

She then posed as a title agent once a victim committed to buying a home, according to FDLE.

Josey is accused of creating fake title companies, websites, title agent identities, and fake email addresses that appeared to make the sales legitimate.

Josey was taken into custody at the Palm Beach County Jail. She is facing charges of scheme to defraud, grand theft, money laundering, aggravated white-collar crime and communications fraud.

Russell was taken into custody at the Lee County Jail. She is facing charges of scheme to defraud, money laundering and aggravated white-collar crime.

Investigators say there could be more victims that fell for the scheme and are asking anyone with information to contact FDLE Ft. Myers at (800) 407-4880.

The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.