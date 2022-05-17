ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OK

Children injured in UTV crash in Lincoln County

By Austin Breasette/KFOR, Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LC3kz_0fhGmyq300

NOTE: This story has been updated with information from a Chandler Fire Department official. Also, the children were riding in a UTV, not an ATV, as previously reported.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Two children were rushed to hospitals after an accident southwest of Chandler in Lincoln County that involved five children riding in a UTV.

Ambulances and an emergency medical helicopter were called to the area 930 Road and 3420 Road shortly before 2:13 p.m. Tuesday.

Oklahoma leads nation in ATV-related deaths; health and safety experts issue warning ahead of summer

The victims were involved in a UTV crash.

Sources told KFOR that five children were riding the UTV.

A Chandler Fire Department official confirmed that there were five kids in the vehicle. The official said the children range from three to 13 years old, and most appear to be related.

The ATV went into a rollover and some, possibly all, of the children became stuck under it, according to sources.

One child was transported by ambulance, another by medical helicopter, according to the Chandler fire official.

Information has not been provided on the severity of the children’s injuries.

EMSA scheduling parameters cause concerns as company faces current staff shortage, ambulance wait times

This is a developing situation.

More information will be provided once available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Chandler, OK
Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Chandler, OK
Crime & Safety
Lincoln County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Lincoln County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Utv#Chandler Fire Department#Atv#Emsa#Nexstar Media Inc
KOCO

Crews continue battling large fire near Hinton

HINTON, Okla. — Large plumes of smoke and flames continued into the overnight hours Thursday going into Friday as crews battled a fire that burned hundreds of acres near Hinton. "They've done a good job. They've kept it away from the house," Hinton property owner Joy Miller said. Too...
HINTON, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

3 Missing Children Found Near Kiowa

All three children have been located and are safe, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety. Troopers say 10-month-old Zamirah Aranda, 8-year-old Raziel Aranda, and 10-year-old Areli Aranda were found in good condition near Kiowa. The children’s non-custodial parents 36-year-old Alexandria Aranda and 33-year-old Moises Aranda are now in custody.
KIOWA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Respond To Rollover Accident In SE OKC

Oklahoma City police are at the scene of a rollover accident on the city's southeast side. The accident happened on Interstate 240 westbound near Bryant Avenue. At least three vehicles appear to be involved in the accident. Two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wdnonline.com

Arrest video released in attempt to prove innocence

A local restaurant owner sent a startling dash cam video of his own arrest to an Oklahoma City television station in what he said was an attempt to get the charges against him dropped. In an attempt to determine how the airing of the video would help his case, Derrick Barker did not respond to the WDN’s multiple requests for comments.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

One dead, one injured in shooting at Midwest City Park Friday

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Updated at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. A 15-year-old boy died Friday following a shooting at a park in Midwest City, police confirmed. Another teenager was injured in the shooting. Police said students were celebrating the end of school when someone went to get a gun and...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma authorities search for Murray County fugitive

Ryan Christopher Dill escaped custody as he was being booked into the Murray County Jail around 2:30 - 3 a.m. Thursday. Dill is described as a Native American male, standing 5’6” and weighing about 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing white t-shirt, red/tan pants, black shoes and in handcuffs.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy