Children injured in UTV crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Two children were rushed to hospitals after an accident southwest of Chandler in Lincoln County that involved five children riding in a UTV.

Ambulances and an emergency medical helicopter were called to the area 930 Road and 3420 Road shortly before 2:13 p.m. Tuesday.

The victims were involved in a UTV crash.

Sources told KFOR that five children were riding the UTV.

A Chandler Fire Department official confirmed that there were five kids in the vehicle. The official said the children range from three to 13 years old, and most appear to be related.

The ATV went into a rollover and some, possibly all, of the children became stuck under it, according to sources.

One child was transported by ambulance, another by medical helicopter, according to the Chandler fire official.

Information has not been provided on the severity of the children’s injuries.

