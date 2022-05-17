ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How to Watch 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2 From Anywhere in the World Right Now

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkT4S_0fhGmZy000

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When The Flight Attendant premiered in November 2020, it quickly became one of the most talked about series on HBO Max . The show follows Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant who struggles with alcoholism and some fairly self-destructive tendencies. Based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, the first batch of episodes saw Cassie fall into a murder mystery after spending a night in a hotel with a man on her flight — who Cassie found dead the next morning after she woke up. What happened afterwards featured plenty of twists and turns no one could’ve seen coming.

Now opening up a new chapter, The Flight Attendant returned with a bang for season 2, featuring plenty of moments where Cassie had to confront herself (or multiple versions of herself) in ways she never imagined. While The Flight Attendant season 2 is well underway in the U.S., there’s a way fans outside of the states can watch the acclaimed series from anywhere in the world.

It goes without saying, but The Flight Attendant has a dedicated following who wait anxiously every week to see what happens to Cassie and company in season 2. Will she be able to hold onto her new lease on life? Is someone really trying to frame her for crimes she did not commit ? And what’s going on with Megan? Let’s break down a little bit of what fans outside of the U.S. can expect.

What happens on season 2 of The Flight Attendant ?

In season 2 of The Flight Attendant , Cassie has gone full CIA-mode, working with the intelligence agency on a new mission and a shocking mystery. All the while, Cassie tries her best to stay sober and keep her life on track. But the unexpected turns her mission takes truly test her. Thus far, Cassie’s journey has seen her facing some hard truths and unanticipated turns on her mission. Thankfully, there’s still at least two more episodes yet to come before the season ends in the U.S.

While The Flight Attendant doesn’t premiere in the U.K. until May 26, there’s a way fans can check it out right now.

What’s a VPN?

You can watch The Flight Attendant and a number of other shows and streamable movies using a VPN — a virtual private network. What a VPN does is give you the option to change the location of your IP address to make it look like you’re somewhere else — say, the U.S., for example.

How does a VPN Work?

When you use a VPN, you log into a server set up, especially for you that asks which country you’re in before you log onto another site for streaming. Basically, using a VPN makes it look like you’re in the country where your favorite show (in this case The Flight Attendant , which streams exclusively on HBO Max) is streaming. But VPN does even more. When you use a VPN while shopping online or using social media platforms, the server will ensure that websites won’t track your every move.

What are the best VPN services?

Express VPN

Express VPN is one of the most widely popular and reliable VPN services. This VPN serves roughly 94 countries and 160 server locations. Plus, the team behind Express VPN always wants to make sure you’re satisfied with their service — they have a 24/7 live chat hotline to troubleshoot any problems you might come across. Express VPN features a 30-day risk-free, money-back guarantee with its three unique plans. For monthly service, you’ll pay just $12.95 a month. If you’re willing to sign a year commitment, you’ll pay $6.67 per month with its current deal. The final option is a 6-month membership, which will cost $9.99 per month.

Once you’ve signed up for the free trial, you will need to install Express VPN. Set up the activation code, then start streaming at your leisure.

ExpressVPN

$From $6.67


Buy now

Sign Up

So how can one watch The Flight Attendant outside of the U.S.? Here are step-by-step instructions.

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN
  2. Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
  3. Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN , enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
  4. Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the “U.S.”
  5. Go to The Flight Attendant ‘s website on HBO Max
  6. Click “Season 2” and watch The Flight Attendant outside the U.S.

NordVPN

For roughly one decade, NordVPN has been making streaming easy, with offers to 5200+ NordVPN servers. As if that wasn’t a great deal, once you subscribe to NordVPN, you can add it to upwards of six devices. Like Express VPN, this service also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN currently features a major deal — for the next few hours, you can get NordVPN for two years for just $3.29 a month — they’re offering a limited-time 60% off deal . NordVPN is just $4.99 per month if you opt for a year subscription, and $11.99 per month if you subscribe to the month-to-month plan.

NordVPN

$From $3.29


Buy now

Sign Up

Want to sign up for NordVPN? Here are the step-by-step instructions:

  1. Sign up for Nord VPN and create an account
  2. Log into your Nord VPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu
  3. Once you’ve installed Nord VPN , log into your account
  4. Once Nord VPN is set up, you can change your location to any country by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu

Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is quickly becoming one of the most popular VPN services. This selection offers a variety of features, including 24/7 support, data leak protection, optimization for streaming, blocking trackers and ads, and so much more. With Atlas VPN, you’ll be able to stream your favorite show or movie on an unlimited number of devices. Plus, you’ll have access to more than 750 servers worldwide. Right now, Atlas VPN is having a major deal with 82 percent off if you sign up for three years. You’ll only pay $1.99/month with this new deal. If you’re just looking to try Atlas VPN for one year, you can save 70 percent — paying only $3.29 per month. If one month is all you need, then expect to pay $10.99/ month. And just for your peace of mind, Atlas VPN features a 30-day money-back guarantee .

Atlas VPN

$From $1.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Want to sign up for Atlas VPN? Here are the step-by-step instructions:

  1. Select the Atlas VPN plan that’s best for you
  2. Enter your email
  3. Select a payment method
  4. Once you’ve installed Atlas VPN , download and install the Atlas VPN app
  5. Find the “Sign In” option and enter the email address you initially set up with your account
  6. Follow further instructions through the app

Where can I watch the first season of The Flight Attendant ?

Season 1 of The Flight Attendant is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Before you go, click here to see the best TV shows you should be watching right now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgxPm_0fhGmZy000

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

How To Watch 'Hacks' Season 2 Outside of the US

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We didn’t know how much we needed a laugh until Hacks debuted in May 2021. The HBO Max series earned a dedicated following, rave reviews, and three Emmy awards for its first season alone. Now, Deborah Vance (Emmy winner Jean Smart), Ava (Emmy nominee Hannah Einbinder), and company are back and taking the show on the road. Season 2 of Hacks is well underway in the U.S., having premiered on May 12. But for fans outside of the states,...
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bohjalian
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Kaley Cuoco
SheKnows

This Meghan Markle-Loved Maternity Brand’s Flash Sale Starts Today — & the Deals Are Too Good to Miss

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding maternity wear that you’ll want to wear beyond pregnancy is no easy feat, especially when maternity fashion rarely leaves much to be desired. We have some seriously good news for mamas-to-be and new moms alike, however, because one of Meghan Markle’s go-to maternity brands is having a flash sale right now — and she’s not the only celebrity fan of this luxe woman-owned maternity fashion collection. Now through May 23, you can shop...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

You Can Now Buy Disney's Official Coffee on Amazon & We're Buying Every Flavor Available

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s only one thing that works better than pixie dust to help us get up and go: coffee, of course! And now, Disney has its own line of Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. just in time for summer — and they’re available on Amazon right now. That’s right, fellow Disney lovers. You can now bring a little taste of magic home with the Disney Specialty Coffee Collection! These Enchanted Roasts are the official coffee...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Downloads#In The World#Vpn#The Flight Attendant
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Holy Spider’ Star Zar Amir-Ebrahimi to Lead Noora Niasari’s ‘Shayda’ for Origma 45, Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films (Exclusive)

Ali Abbasi’s dark thriller Holy Spider may be one of the most eagerly-anticipated titles in Cannes, but even before the film has its world premiere on Sunday at the Palais its lead star has already landed another juicy role. Iranian actress Zar Amir-Ebrahimi (Tehran Taboo, Morgen sind wir frei) is set to star in Shayda, the directorial debut of Iranian/Australian writer/director Noora Niasari. HanWay Films has come on board to handle international sales and distribution, while UTA Independent Film Group is representing the U.S. sale.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Star Idris Elba on His Fest DebutEthan Hawke's...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Selena Gomez & Beloved Brand Our Place Released Two New & Vibrant Limited Edition Colors

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez’s hit cooking show Selena + Chef quickly became a fan favorite, with the former Disney star showing everyone her culinary chops. Now, she just dropped a surprise collaboration with the celebrity-loved brand Our Place. Instead of more cookware, Gomez and Our Place dropped limited edition colors that’ll only be sold for a limited time. (Don’t worry, we’re freaking out too!) Our Place’s recent collaboration with Gomez showed two new, ultra-vibrant colors for...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

This $13 TikTok-Viral Tool Has Been Called A ‘Must-Have’ & A ‘Genius’ Gadget For Keeping The Bottom Of Your Purse Clean

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has turned us onto some life-changing products, from organization finds to kitchen gadgets we can’t live without. This time, we’re now obsessing over a small cleaning tool that thousands have kept in their purses to keep it clean. Many of the top Amazon Finds accounts on TikTok have featured this little cleaning ball. The brand name hashtag has garnered over 4.8 million views and counting, with thousands of people swarming to Amazon to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

SheKnows

48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy