Thomas Drumgold to serve 2.5 years for sex crimes

A Minot man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for felony sex crimes in Morton County, and, according to authorities in Mandan, this isn’t his first offense.

Thomas Drumgold II pleaded guilty to possession of prohibited materials and corruption or solicitation of a minor.

Authorities say they received a tip in November 2021 and found Drumgold, 41, and a teenage girl exchanging nude photos and explicit text messages.

Officials had access to his phone through a search clause that was in place while he was on probation for a previous sex crime in 2017.

Back then, Drumgold pleaded guilty in Ward County to promoting obscenity to minors and possessing prohibited materials.

