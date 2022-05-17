ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hotter Days Ahead!

By Ben Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOvDZ_0fhGlZvn00

We saw how hot it was over the weekend and more of that is in the forecast later this week. Expect upper 80s to lower 90s on Wednesday afternoon. Only an isolated shower will cool us off, but most of us stay through the afternoon. The risk of a shower is a slim 20%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okyfa_0fhGlZvn00

Expect an even warmer forecast Thursday and Friday with widespread lower to middle 90s. We get a break in the heat over the weekend, but rain chances are also up. This will be the hottest stretch of year so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ZTHY_0fhGlZvn00
