Vincennes, IN

Vincennes Police seize 60 grams of K2 in warrant arrest

By Brandyn Benter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man who had active warrants in Knox and Daviess counties is in custody and facing a batch of new charges related to drug activity. 24-year-old Roger J. Fleetwood was located by police on...

WTWO/WAWV

Man charged with kidnapping after Knox Co. pursuit

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is in custody following the execution of a search warrant Thursday that began with a vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon in Knox County. According to a press release, Knox County Central Dispatch received a 911 call on Wednesday concerning a kidnapping and a gunshot that had been fired from the […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

ISP: 2 men arrested for dealing drugs in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana men were arrested for dealing heroin and methamphetamine, Indiana State Police said Thursday. According to ISP, police began an investigation after information was found that Kyle Whitaker, 28, was involved in dealing heroin around Lawrence County. On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant...
INDIANA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Suspect Crashes Into Patrol Car During Chase

A police chase ended with a suspect and deputy going to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit started in Posey County and ended on Evansville’s north side near Stanley and Sherman Avenues. Stop sticks were used once the chase entered Evansville. This didn’t stop Kameron Smith, but hitting...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Vincennes, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Daviess County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Vincennes, IN
Daviess County, IN
Crime & Safety
Terre Haute man arrested following domestic dispute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was arrested after a situation involving the Terre Haute Police Department’s Special Response Unit Wednesday. According to THPD Sgt. Ryan Adamson, the incident occurred when officers were called to a residence near 19th St. and First Ave. Wednesday afternoon for a domestic dispute call. Adamson says when officers arrived the suspect had a juvenile and his grandmother in the house and was refusing to communicate with police.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KFVS12

Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Wayne Co., Ill.

A retired couple in Union County started a small community garden 5 years ago. The Perry Count Sheriff’s Office says if you are the person in this video or know the owner/person in these videos, please contact Detective Kevin Gross at 573-547-4576 or kgross@perrycountymo.us. 3 injured in Murray State...
UNION COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Cross-county police chase ends with crash in Evansville

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Police say a cross-county pursuit that started in Posey County ended in Evansville with a crash between a deputy and the suspect. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says state police started a pursuit in Posey County for a wanted man Wednesday evening. Deputies say they pursued a black 2004 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Woman arrested after Gibson County shooting

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Troopers say a shooting led to a heavy law enforcement presence near the Love’s Truck Stop off Highway 41 in Gibson County. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle tells Eyewitness News that it started as a domestic situation and the male suspect fled the scene. He says a 32-year-old Louisville […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Misunderstanding prompts police presence on Mary St.

UPDATE: Police say it was a misunderstanding. According to Evansville Police, a neighbor heard someone banging on the door and thought shots were being fired. Police say they responded to the scene and got everyone out of the home. No arrests were made and no one was injured. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy police presence […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Pole barn damaged by hit and run driver

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a hit and run driver. They say it likely happened between 7:30 a.m. at and 8 a.m. Thursday on N 550 E. near Francisco. Deputies say a driver hit a pole barn, causing heavy damage, then left...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – A Multi-County Indiana Sting Operation

A multi-county Indiana sting operation resulted in the arrest of 11 men earlier this week…one of them was a Deputy Director for the American Legion. Fake profiles of 14-year-old girls were set up on national websites. Police say several men, age 19 to 49, responded to the profiles, wanting to meet the teens for sexual encounters.
INDIANA STATE
wrul.com

McLeansboro Woman Charged with Obstructing Justice

A woman with a McLeansboro address is out on conditional discharge following a court appearance this week in Carmi on an Obstruction of Justice charge. It all began back on April 29th when a White County Sergeant was searching an abandoned building at the corner of Main Street and Goodman in Crossville. In doing so, he reports he came across who would turn out to be 32 year old Sarah Wilcox sleeping on a couch. Wilcox at the time identified herself as a Brooklyn Taylor allegedly and a check by dispatch resulted in nothing outstanding. Fast forward to May 12th when the same law enforcement officer was called to the White County Jail, observed, and was able to positively identify Wilcox. On Monday, May 16th, online court records indicate Wilcox appeared before Judge Webb and pled guilty. A 6 month jail sentence was stayed and Wilcox was given a 30 month (2 and a half year) conditional discharge. Additionally, Wilcox was wanted out of Lawrence County on a Failure to Appear with regards to a DUI arrest warrant. She’s due back in Lawrence County court for a pay or appear hearing on June 28th.
MCLEANSBORO, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic stop leads to two arrests in Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Terre Haute on Thursday. According to court documents, an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding on US 41 near Haythorne Avenue. The affidavit states the trooper noticed the driver appeared to be impaired and called a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Domestic Dispute At Love’s In Gibson County

Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday evening at the Love’s Truck Stop on US41 at Warrenton Road. Sgt. Todd Ringle says it started as a domestic situation. The 32-yr-old Louisville, KY, woman was very intoxicated at the time of the arrest. She was charged...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

37-year-old Jesse Lumm of Linton was arrested Monday on a warrant for a Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $5,000 bond. 33-year-old Joshua Schmitt of Boonville was arrested Monday on a warrant for Failure to Appear. He was booked into...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Springerton Man Killed In Traffic Crash

A traffic crash claimed the life of a Springerton man on Tuesday. At approximately 11:34 a.m., Reporting Officer George Spencer and White County Sheriff’s Department Sargeant Craig Poole responded to County Road 100 E approximately 600 feet North of County Road 1850 N in reference to a report of a traffic crash and possible fatality. The White County Ambulance Service also arrived on scene at the same time as the officers. Upon arrival, a male subject was found lying in the ditch. After Ambulance personnel examined the body it was determined that he was already deceased. Evidence in the vehicle indicated that the vehicle was owned by York Farms. It was then determined that the victim was 36 year old Sean M York of 19254 County Road 1745 E in Springerton.
SPRINGERTON, IL

