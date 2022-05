County residents who did not attend the Miami County Comprehensive Plan open house May 17 in Paola have an opportunity to review the plan online. A virtual public open house is available from Thursday, May 19, to Thursday, June 2, on the project’s website: www.miamicountyksplan.com. The public can access the plan anytime during that two-week period.

PAOLA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO