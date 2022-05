Flint Township, MI—In the early afternoon of May 2, Devonta Smith, 32, cut through a thick red ribbon that stretched across the entrance of The Flint Store, with scissors that were a little too small. As he snipped away for several seconds with a smirk on his face, his supporters applauded him, excited to go inside to purchase new clothing and accessories.

