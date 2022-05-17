ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Police Arrest Man in Connection With Waterbury Triple Shooting

NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have arrested a man in connection with a triple shooting that left three people injured in Waterbury earlier this month. The shooting happened on Walnut Street on May 7 at about 5:45 p.m. When...

Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigating fatal shooting, crash

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a Bloomfield man dead on Friday. According to police, Hartford dispatchers received a ShotSpotter system activation in the area of 115 Zion St. around 10 p.m. Thursday. A responding officer was traveling west on Ward Street when he observed...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Cops Make Arrest In 2021 Drive-By Murder

Hamden police Thursday arrested an 18-year-old New Haven man on murder and conspiracy charges. The murder in question took place in the parking lot of the Minute Mart at 280 Circular Ave. in Hamden on May 30, 2021. The victim, Semaj Reddick-Streater. Reddick, was an 18 year-old senior at ACES Whitney North High School and a new father at the time of his death. The killer shot at Reddick and then drove off.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested in restaurant burglaries

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police arrested a man in connection to 2 restaurant burglaries. According to police, Gregory Rogers, 39 was arrested in connection to burglaries at Corner Pizza and Rodd’s Restaurant. Rogers was charge with 2 counts of third-degree burglary, 2 counts of second-degree criminal criminal mischief,...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Arrested in Connection to Hamden Homicide

A New Haven teen has been arrested in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Hamden resident Semaj Reddick, according to police. Reddick was killed in a targeted drive-by shooting in Hamden on May 30, 2021, in the Minute Mart parking lot located at 280 Circular Avenue, officials said. According to...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

18-year-old arrested for fatal drive-by shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old has been arrested by Hamden police for a fatal drive-by shooting that took place in May of 2021. Lamont Quadir Smith-Reed, of New Haven, was taken into custody for the murder of Semajo Reddick, 18, officials stated Thursday. Reddick, a Hamden resident, was in a parking lot on the […]
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

Bloomfield man killed following shooting, crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — One man has died and another was injured after a shooting on Zion Street in Hartford late Thursday night, police said. After the shooting, the victims who were at that point suffering from gunshot wounds drove and crashed into a Hartford Police Department substation. According to...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Court documents detail investigation into fatal stabbing of a Shelton teen

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The teen accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old in Shelton has been identified by his attorney on Thursday. Attorney Jake Donovan said 16-year-old Raul “Lito” Valle of Milford turned himself into police early Wednesday morning. Valle is charged with murder and three counts of first-degree assault in the death of 17-year-old […]
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Suspect in Fatal Stabbing at Shelton House Party Identified

The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a Shelton teen on Saturday night has been identified by court documents and his attorney as 16-year-old Raul Valle, of Milford. Valle appeared in Derby Superior Court Thursday. He is being charged as an adult for the stabbing death of 17-year-old James (Jimmy) McGrath.
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Person Accused of Throwing Molotov Cocktail at New London Home

New London police are looking for a man that's accused of throwing a molotov cocktail at a home on Granite Street. Officials said the incident happened early Thursday morning. Responding officers said they found two molotov cocktails at the scene. An area of grass was burned and a scorch mark was found on the exterior wall of the home.
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

5 People Rescued From Hartford Apartment Fire

Five people were rescued from an apartment fire in Hartford on Saturday. Firefighters were called to an occupied three-story apartment complex on Preston Street after getting a report of a working fire. Investigators said it was a kitchen fire that was held to the apartment of origin on the third...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police discuss deadly shooting, crash

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about an Early Warning Weather Alert for weekend heat. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Bob Artioli, owner of the Artioli dealership in Enfield, talks about the fire that damaged his business the morning of May 20. NEWS CONFERENCE: Firefighters provide update on Enfield car...
ENFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Teen To Be Charged In Homicide

#Ansonia CT–The Ansonia Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the homicide of Johnny Class on April 5, 2022. The suspect, a 17-year-old male from Ansonia, fled the state shortly after the homicide. With the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in Connecticut and North Carolina, the suspect was taken into custody without incident in North Carolina on May 13, 2022. He is currently being detained, awaiting extradition proceedings. Once he returns to Connecticut, he will be charged with Felony Murder, Murder, and Robbery. He will be arraigned in Juvenile Court and the case will be transferred to Adult Court for prosecution. The name of the suspect will be released when the case is transferred. The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Man charged in alleged Norwich hatchet attack

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man faces charges in a home invasion where he allegedly used a hatchet. Authorities arrested Kwendelle Wiggins, 32, Wednesday morning and charged him with home invasion, two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree threatening, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct, and cruelty to persons. The attack, which police believe was targeted, happened […]
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

16-Year-Old From ‘Rival School' Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Shelton Teen

A 16-year-old from Milford was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Shelton teenager over the weekend. The 16-year-old suspect turned himself in to Shelton police Wednesday morning, according to Det. Richard Bango. Officers responded to Laurel Glen Drive just before midnight on Saturday and...
MILFORD, CT

