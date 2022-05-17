ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to Star in Yellowstone Spinoff

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+ announced on Tuesday that Academy Award winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford will lead the upcoming Yellowstone origin story, currently known by the working title 1932. Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan created the new series, which comes after the record-breaking debut of Yellowstone prequel 1883 on Paramount+,...

Comments / 18

EMMANUEL 1.16×2=1
4d ago

that actress always have been one of my favorite and I've always thought that she was beautiful

Reply(2)
5
