Howard County, MD

Howard County Department of Public Works to Host Public Meeting on Centennial Park and South Meadow Court Pond Project

howardcountymd.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County’s Department of Public Works’ (DPW) Stormwater Management Division will hold a public meeting this Wednesday, May 18th at 6:30 p.m. in the Columbia/Ellicott City Room of the George Howard Building, located at 3430 Court House Drive in Ellicott City, to present plans...

www.howardcountymd.gov

CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Designates Special Event Zone For Car Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, so does the traffic on Ocean City roads with tourists heading for the beach. But travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place because of a motor event in the city. Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Thursday through Sunday during the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department. They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and “should not incite the spinning of wheels or ‘burn-outs’ by motorists,” For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.  
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBAL Radio

Eastbound lanes of Chesapeake Bay Bridge reopen after crash

The eastbound lanes on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge have reopened Saturday morning following a crash. According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, paramedics were called to the scene. Anne Arundel County fire officials said crews were called around 8 a.m. to the Bay Bridge for a crash involving several vehicles, including...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Organizers Hope Preakness LIVE Will Bridge Gap Between Triple Crown Race And Surrounding Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott declared Friday, May 20 as Preakness LIVE Day in Baltimore City, recognizing the new festival set to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists to the Pimlico infield, along with celebrity chefs and art installations. The mayor said the Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival, scheduled during Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, gives the city an opportunity to showcase Park Heights and make the Preakness more inclusive. “It’s so important that we use this opportunity to showcase all of the best that Baltimore has to offer and to expose to the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Government
City
Ellicott City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
City
Columbia, MD
CBS Baltimore

Boy, 16, Reported Missing From Middle River, Baltimore County Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Jerrel Griffin is believed to have left his Middle River home sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, Baltimore County Polic said. The 16-year-old is described as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. Anyone with information on Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Fire breaks out at residential home in Cumberland County

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — New Cumberland Volunteer Fire Company responded to a working structure fire in New Cumberland on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred on the 200 block of Market Street shortly after 12 p.m., at a residential home. Fire officials say the rear of the building sustained extensive...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue tapped to lead office for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue will be the next public defender for Maryland, the board of trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender said Tuesday. Dartigue, currently the acting district public defender for Baltimore City, has been with the Office of the Public Defender...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#George Howard#Ponds#Centennial Park#Meadow#Dpw Rrb#South Meadow Court#Capital Project
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Rode His Bike To Work. Here’s Why

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked the 25th annual Bike To Work Day in Baltimore. The city joined several others nationwide that are promoting cycling as a way to stay healthy and protect our environment. In honor of the occasion, Mayor Brandon Scott biked to City Hall on Friday morning. “I encourage residents to consider biking as a viable option commuting to work and wherever else you need to go,” he said. After arriving at City Hall, Scott held a news conference alongside city transportation staff and biking partners. The message? Whether you’re going to work, running errands or heading to the playground, consider biking there...
BALTIMORE, MD
News Break
Politics
NottinghamMD.com

Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday

UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been cancelled. Original story below… —— BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch covers Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County and will be in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20th. Forecasters say a strong thunderstorm system tracking from northern West Virginia across Pennsylvania … Continue reading "Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday" The post Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Man found shot and killed in Hyattsville parking lot

A man was found shot to death in Hyattsville, Maryland, in the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning, according to police. Prince George’s County Police said they found the man unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot around 2:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, near the Maryland-D.C. border. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

15 hospitalized after bus overturns on Maryland interstate

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Fifteen people were hospitalized Sunday after a passenger bus overturned onto its side along a Maryland interstate, authorities said. Forty-seven people were passengers aboard a Megabus that was traveling south on Interstate 95 near White Marsh when it flipped at about 6:55 a.m. EDT, The Baltimore Sun reported.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Philly

372 Violations Must Be Fixed At Wilmington Apartments Before Residents Allowed Back After Wall Collapse, Report Says

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Eyewitness News is learning new details about problems at a Wilmington apartment building that was shut down, displacing dozens of residents. The structural engineer’s report says there are 372 violations at these apartment buildings that have to be fixed before tenants can move back in. Inspectors took photos showing fire damage on the floor framing, water damage on the ceiling from rainwater infiltration, and cracks on the brick wall. The engineer’s report also says there’s mold, non-working smoke detectors, faulty electrical outlets, and missing supports in the floor at the property on the 800 block of North Adams...
WILMINGTON, DE
proptalk.com

View the Blue Angels Air Show by Water May 24-25!

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will arrive next week in Annapolis, May 24-25, for their traditional U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Commissioning Week flight demonstration. Both days, the action will kick off at 2 p.m. The show is free and open to the public. Parking and a free shuttles are available...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

