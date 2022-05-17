Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a mad dash to the finish line at the second annual Omaha Corgi Races. Fans came out to Carter Lake Park to cheer their favorites on. “We have about 95 dogs racing today,” says Olivia Fries, Co-President & Marketing Coordinator of the Omaha Corgi Crew. “Pretty much everyone loves dogs, and pretty much everyone loves corgis because they are ridiculously cute and it is just beyond hilarious to watch them run.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO