Another grass fire popped up along Texas 71 and CR 308 on Thursday, May 19, as firefighters continued working to contain 14 fires that broke out along a 20-mile stretch of the state highway between Marble Falls and Llano on Tuesday. Two of the original 14 wildfires remained a concern Thursday, though one, the Slab Road Fire, is 90 percent contained. The other, the Sandstone Mountain Fire, is 60 percent contained, according to an early morning update by the Texas A&M Forest Service. The cause for both was determined to be roadside ignition.

MARBLE FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO