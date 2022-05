U.S. News and World Report released their list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022 and Philadelphia barely made it. The City of Brotherly Love came in at 99th, the lowest-ranked of the seven Pennsylvania cities on the list. The list was based on each city's jobs, housing affordability, quality of life, desirability, and net migration statistics. Philadelphia made the list thanks to its mix of lifestyles and affordability.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO