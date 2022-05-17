ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho governor faces Trump-backed candidate in GOP primary

By KEITH RIDLER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is fighting back a Republican primary challenge from his far-right lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin....

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

Prosecutors debunk Colorado clerk's 2020 election claims

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors in a western Colorado county say they found no evidence of tampering in the 2020 presidential election as alleged by a clerk who has become a prominent voice among those promoting former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office presented findings to county commissioners Thursday after investigating claims by Clerk Tina Peters, who is under indictment on accusations of providing unauthorized access to county voting equipment, a breach that led to a release of sensitive information. Peters is running for the Republican nomination to become the state’s chief election official. District Attorney Daniel P. Rubinstein used video from inside the clerk’s office during the elections to refute Peters' claims.
COLORADO STATE
wcn247.com

Oklahoma approves the nation's most restrictive abortion ban

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Legislature has given final approval to another Texas-style anti-abortion bill. Abortion providers say once the bill is signed, it would be the most restrictive abortion ban in effect in the country. Its passage is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights. The bill would prohibit all abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement. It now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wcn247.com

Ivey, challengers race to right in Alabama GOP primary

Alabama’s Republican primary has become a race to the right, with candidates staking out extreme positions on abortion, immigration and LGBTQ issues. The race was supposed to be a cake walk for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey _ who remains favored to win a second term — but right flank challengers are trying to make it a referendum on conservative credentials and push the Alabama governor into a runoff.
ALABAMA STATE
wcn247.com

Sacramento goes dark in power outage, Legislature delayed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A power outage in Sacramento that left much of the city's downtown area in the dark delayed the start of California's Legislature. Utility crews worked Thursday to replace a transformer and the outage delayed legislators from starting work for about half an hour. The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District reported 650 customers were lost power on Thursday, but that figure likely represents thousands of people because multiple high-rise office buildings and the state Capitol were impacted. Many downtown traffic lights went dark and power was restored by late morning.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
wcn247.com

Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has voted to open an ethics investigation into a firebrand Republican member who tweeted inflammatory comments about last weekend’s racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket. But the Senate rejected a bid by minority Democrats to immediately expel Sen. Wendy Rogers for her tweet implying the federal government was behind the Buffalo attack that left 10 dead. GOP Majority Leader Rick Gray said due process considerations require an ethics probe. Democrats were furious, noting that Rogers was just censured in March for a series of tweets and statements that embraced white nationalism and called for violence. Rogers said nothing during two hours of discussion.
BUFFALO, NY
wcn247.com

Survey: Chesapeake's crab population at lowest since 1990

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say the Chesapeake Bay's blue crab population is estimated to be at its lowest since an annual survey began in 1990. The Department of Natural Resources’ annual winter dredge survey estimates that 227 million crabs are living in the nation’s largest estuary. That's down from 282 million in 2021. The survey’s highest estimate for crabs in the bay was 852 million in 1993. Officials say the abundance of adult crabs has steadily declined despite meeting management objectives. The department says it will work with Virginia and the Potomac River Fisheries Commission on management measures for the 2022 crabbing season that address conservation needs.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
wcn247.com

Ex-interim mayor in Puerto Rico pleads guilty to corruption

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former interim mayor in Puerto Rico has pleaded guilty to participating in a bribery conspiracy just weeks after the ex-mayor he replaced pleaded guilty in the same case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Ramón Conde Meléndez, who also once served as director of public works for Guayama, received cash in exchange for certifying the completion of asphalt projects. Authorities say Conde received kickback payments from an unidentified owner of an asphalt and paving company equaling about $1 for every square meter of asphalt removed for a total of more than $15,000. It was not immediately clear if Conde had an attorney.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcn247.com

Huge fire burns at Wisconsin marine construction facility

EAGLE, Wis. (AP) — A huge fire set off by an explosion is burning at a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured Thursday at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle, about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Aerial video shows a massive black cloud of smoke. Kettle Moraine Fire District administrative assistant Janine Conk says an explosion touched off the fire. There was no immediate word about what caused the explosion. The company's website says it makes piers and docks, with a 24,000-square-foot facility in Eagle that includes a showroom, office, factory and warehouse. About 275 students at Eagle Elementary School, about a quarter-mile from Summerset Marine, were evacuated.
EAGLE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
Person
Donald Trump
wcn247.com

Man gets 24 years in prison for fire that killed 12 condors

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A man who started a 2020 wildfire that killed 12 endangered California condors and seriously injured a firefighter has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. Ivan Gomez was sentenced Wednesday in Monterey County. He was found guilty of 16 felony counts, including arson and animal cruelty. Prosecutors say Gomez told them he set the August 2020 Big Sur Dolan fire while illegally growing marijuana in the Los Padres National Forest. The blaze northwest of Los Angeles injured several firefighters, one seriously, destroyed 10 homes and burned down a condor sanctuary.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
wcn247.com

3 injured in Murray St softball team bus crash in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama state troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured three people on the bus carrying the Murray State softball team to the NCAA Tournament regional in Tuscaloosa. The school said the three people had injuries that weren't life threatening. The school didn't say whether they were players or staff members. Police say the accident occurred Wednesday afternoon between a commercial vehicle and the Racers’ chartered team bus carrying 26 passengers. Murray State is scheduled to begin tournament play on Friday against Stanford.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy