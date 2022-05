After the Starwood complex closed down in 2007, it seemed that dedicated outdoor venues were largely a thing of the past in the Middle Tennessee concert business. Then came Ascend Amphitheater, which opened in 2015 in downtown Nashville and feels like a successful venture some seven years in. A couple years later came the brewery-adjacent Hop Springs complex on the outskirts of Murfreesboro. Last year, FirstBank Amphitheater opened up outside Franklin. Another project in our general vicinity has been announced today. Colorado Springs-based Notes Live is set to open an entertainment complex not far from downtown Murfreesboro in 2023.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO