The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys golf team was able to repeat as Gopher Conference Champions this season at the conference meet at Waseca Lakeside Golf Club Thursday. The Blossoms started the day with a good-sized lead and held off Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and United South Central for the title. Hayfield wound up in fourth place, followed by Triton in fifth, Kenyon-Wanamingo in sixth, Maple River in seventh and NHREG also competed in the meet Thursday.

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO