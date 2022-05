Jersey City first responders participated in an active shooter drill at the City Hall Annex this morning in wake of last week’s mass shooting in Buffalo. “We hire an outside company of expert police, military people, they come in and they devise scenarios for us that our officers do not know what the scenario is … So they’ll devise a scenario based on actual events that have happened in other parts of the country,” explained Public Safety Director James Shea.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO