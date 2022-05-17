ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville named #1 place to live in U.S. News and World Report survey

By Carson Burns
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – City leaders announced Huntsville was named the 2022-2023 best place to live in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report .

The Huntsville area was evaluated on job market, housing affordability, quality of life, desirability and net migration ratings.

The Best Places to Live rankings offer a comprehensive evaluation of the country’s 150 largest metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans’ expectations for where to live.

Huntsville rose to no. 1 from its previous third position due to the City’s strong housing affordability and high quality of life.

The city was also named No. 3 Most Affordable Place to Live, No. 16 Fastest-Growing Place and No. 54 Best Place to Retire.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the U.S. News & World Report annual rankings are no surprise, given Huntsville is a ‘growing, vibrant community’ and now the most populous city in Alabama.

“When we meet people from outside Huntsville, they often tell us, ‘I had no idea,’” Mayor Battle said. “To be a part of this community during such a pivotal point in Huntsville’s history is an honor. We look forward to continuing to build on our momentum and make Huntsville a safe, affordable and livable city that all parts of our society can call home.”

Colorado Springs, Colorado and Green Bay, Wisconsin came in 2nd and 3rd. You can view the full list of rankings here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

