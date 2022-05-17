ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

School District Unification Moves to the Voters

By Newport This Week Staff
newportthisweek.com
 4 days ago

After weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations among Middletown public officials, the City of Newport, and representatives from the Rhode Island Department of Education, both councils approved on May 16 a pair of legislative bills to be sent to the statehouse that if passed, would pave the way for the creation of...

www.newportthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
newportthisweek.com

School Unification Bills Sent to Smith Hill

After weeks of behind the scenes negotiations among Middletown public officials, the city of Newport, and representatives from the Rhode Island Department of Education, the Middletown Town Council unanimously approved on May 16 a pair of legislative bills to be sent to the State House that would pave the way for the creation of a regionalized school district for Newport and Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
newportthisweek.com

Board Recommends Changes to Middletown Center Proposal

The Middletown Planning Board held the second of two meetings on May 12 to vet the proposal to redevelop 15 acres of townowned property on the corner of West Main Road and Coddington Highway. “While we’re very excited about the prospects for ‘Middletown Center’ and the positives it could bring...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
newportthisweek.com

Council Approves Resolution for Elderly

Alluding to shrinking state resources and an increasing population, the Newport City Council on May 11 approved a resolution in support of senior residents. The resolution was sponsored by Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, council Vice Chair Lynn Ceglie and Councilors Elizabeth Fuerte and Kate Leonard. It throws the city’s support behind a bill pending in the state legislature that aims to establish the Rhode Island Department of Healthy Aging, now a division under the state’s Department of Human Services, and increase staffing at the state level to allow for more local assistance.
NEWPORT, RI
newportthisweek.com

EDITORIAL

The discussions regarding school unification between Middletown and Newport are finally taking place. Residents of both communities probably thought the discussion would never really come to pass. At this point, talks have been primarily at the council level, focusing on the fiscal aspects of the state’s reimbursement procedures. But they have moved to the next step, which is to ask the state legislature to allow the question to be placed on the November ballot. Both councils have been criticized for moving too quickly, but the legislative session adjourns June 30, so the timeframe has become an issue.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
Middletown, RI
Government
Middletown, RI
Education
City
Middletown, RI
Newport, RI
Education
State
Rhode Island State
newportthisweek.com

Action Needed for Portsmouth Taxpayers

This letter is addressed to Portsmouth town government, with an urgent request to freeze spending and property taxes for the next two fiscal years. Let’s look at several areas that are impacting the lives of Portsmouth taxpayers and making it increasingly difficult to pay higher property taxes:. Taxation –...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
newportthisweek.com

NEWS BRIEFS

The Portsmouth Historical Society Museum has been closed to the public since the beginning of COVID. The museum and church, the 1725 Schoolhouse and Old Town Hall will re-open every Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. starting on May 29 (870 East Main Rd, Portsmouth RI 02872 (at Union St)). The museum has recently undergone upgrades and has a “new look” inside. For more information, visit portsmouthhistorical.org.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
newportthisweek.com

Newport in Bloom News

A record number of Newport’s finest shops went daffy in April, decorating their storefront windows and competing in Newport in Bloom’s Daffodil Days storefront window display contest. The public also had an opportunity to vote for their favorite “daffiest” window and the winner with nearly half of the...
NEWPORT, RI
newportthisweek.com

Skatepark Dream Suddenly Hits Roadblock

What looked like a done deal last September to allow the Friends of Newport Skatepark to begin an estimated $1.2 million campaign to build a decades awaited facility in the Abbruzzi Sports Complex has fallen off the rails once more. At a May 12 Newport City Council workshop, the skatepark...
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unification#Debt Service#Middletown Council#General Assembly
newportthisweek.com

RHS Clothing Drive – Prom Fundraiser

The Rogers High School Class of 2023 is putting on a clothing drive on Saturday May 21st from 11am to 1pm in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island. All donations must be dropped off at the Rogers High School auditorium parking lot at 15 Wickham Road, Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
newportthisweek.com

Rainbows for Pride

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is coming soon and Newport Pride hopes to install rainbow crosswalks at Equality Park on Broadway. Join them at the City Council meeting on May 25 to show your support. Pride Pins are now for sale around town. Proceeds support year-round programming. Businesses are also invited to offer up deals to pin holders that can be accessed throughout June.
NEWPORT, RI
newportthisweek.com

Roberta A. Franklin

Roberta A. Franklin, 92, a native Newporter, passed away on May 1, 2022, in Newport Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late QMCM Byron E. Franklin, USN, (Ret.), for 63 years. Roberta was born in Newport, to the late Einar and Agnes (Hume) Johnsen. She grew up in...
NEWPORT, RI
newportthisweek.com

In Memory of Those Lost

Operation Stand Down RI is excited for the return of the full display of the Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial on Memorial Day weekend at Fort Adams State Park. The Memorial will be open May 27, 28, and 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Memorial Day, May 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. A special patriotic concert will be performed on Sunday, May 29, 5-6 p.m. by the Rhode Island National Guard’s 88th Army Band. The concert is free of charge and those looking to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Another highlight of the memorial event is the ceremony for Rhode Island’s Gold Star Families, who will place the boots representing their fallen loved ones at the site on Saturday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m. (Photo by Armin Kososki, Armin Kososki Photography)
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
newportthisweek.com

Lull Before the Storm for American Magic Head Coach

At the moment, Tom Burnham, of Middletown likens American Magic’s preparation to capture the 2024 America’s Cup to that of a pro football team in the offseason. “We’re making trades, finding new talent, and doing some crosstraining [by sailing in other regattas] so that we can learn how to work with each other,” he said.
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy