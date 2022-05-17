School District Unification Moves to the Voters

Operation Stand Down RI is excited for the return of the full display of the Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial on Memorial Day weekend at Fort Adams State Park. The Memorial will be open May 27, 28, and 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Memorial Day, May 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. A special patriotic concert will be performed on Sunday, May 29, 5-6 p.m. by the Rhode Island National Guard’s 88th Army Band. The concert is free of charge and those looking to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Another highlight of the memorial event is the ceremony for Rhode Island’s Gold Star Families, who will place the boots representing their fallen loved ones at the site on Saturday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m. (Photo by Armin Kososki, Armin Kososki Photography)

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO