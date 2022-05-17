ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Mob rule wins: Activist judge says no to redistricting board, orders Democrats’ map to be used for elections

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIBk2_0fhGg6LK00

An Anchorage Superior Court judge has become a one-man redistricting committee working on behalf of the Alaska Democratic Party.

Judge Thomas Matthews, who has consistently ruled in favor of Democrats during litigation over Alaska’s new political boundaries, ruled against the Alaska Redistricting Board’s most recent attempt to create a Senate seat in Anchorage that would accommodate all of the wants and desires of constituents, Democrats, Republicans, and the court itself.

Maps for House and Senate districts are redrawn every 10 years to adjust for population shifts. The current mapmaking process, which is a political exercise, started last August but has been in litigation since December. Most court challenges were tossed by the Alaska Supreme Court. Only in contention now is the Eagle River “Senate pairings,” which decides which voters are paired with Eagle River to create a Senate district that has the appropriate number of residents.

After a prior map was tossed by Matthews because it had north Muldoon in the Senate seat that equally represented Eagle River and Muldoon, the redistricting board went back to the drawing board, took public testimony, and drew a new map.

The new map created a district a Hillside district, which is socioeconomically similar, stretching from Eagle River to Girdwood. Democrats and Girdwood residents challenged the map in court.

In his decision released Tuesday, Matthews relied again heavily on the public testimony that was given, rather than the existing process of a redistricting board, which has met and debated maps since August.

Democrats in Anchorage organized over 600 pieces of testimony, some of them being the same people testifying every single day to oppose the map, just as they had opposed the previous map. Only one map will be acceptable to the Democrats, and that is the one that gives them a Senate seat advantage.

The Alaska Redistricting Board will need to make a decision: Will the board appeal to the Alaska Supreme Court or use Map 2 for the current election, as Judge Matthews has demanded? Map 2 is the Democrat-approved map and Matthews has ruled that the election under way must favor the Democrats in Anchorage.

Comments / 12

Renee Tucker
2d ago

You twist everything to suit your agenda. If judges become activists, the whole judicial system condemns them and advocates non-retention.

Reply
3
Cynthia Laporte
1d ago

This so-called judge is paid off by George Soros I am almost positive. Soros has openly admitted to buying off our judicial system in this country. This evil criminal needs to be in prison!

Reply
2
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Legislature passes ‘compromise’ budget with over $3,200 in cash payments

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Legislature passed a “compromise” budget in the final two hours of the legislative session that would deliver over $3,200 to each eligible Alaskan this year. The Senate passed the budget on a 19-1 vote and the House of Representatives passed it 33-7,...
starvedrock.media

Alaska budget includes $3,200 PFD payouts

(The Center Square) - Alaska lawmakers passed a budget that includes a $3,200 permanent fund dividend for residents but does not include energy relief checks. The House of Representatives did not get a two-thirds majority to agree to the energy relief checks that would have given residents another $650, according to Trey Watson, communications director for the Alaska House Republican Caucus.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election#Senate#Anchorage Superior Court#Republicans#House#The Alaska Supreme Court#Eagle River
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: Mark Begich endorses Chris Constant for Congress, Les Gara has a barbecue with Vic Fischer

As of Tuesday, about 58,000 of the ballots in the special election primary for Congress had been voted and turned into the Division of Elections. That’s about 40% of the high end of the “expected vote” in this election, but with a mail-in election and a short campaign season, it’s still anyone’s guess, as Alaskans begin the process of replacing their congressional representative.
kfqd.com

Alaska Legislature passes bill to formally recognize tribes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature has passed a measure to formally recognize tribes in the state. The House on Tuesday voted 37-2 to accept a Senate version of the bill that passed last week. The bill next goes to Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Supporters of the bill say...
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Superior Court rejects 2nd state Senate map in Anchorage redistricting battle

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A revised map outlining boundaries for state Senate districts has been rejected by the Alaska Superior Court, which called it a “partisan gerrymander,” much like its predecessor, according to a court ruling. Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews ruled Monday that the latest map put...
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska lawmakers face end of session, with budget unresolved

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska lawmakers face the end of the regular legislative session Wednesday, with a state spending package yet to be resolved. House and Senate negotiators reached a tentative agreement Tuesday that would pay residents more than $3,000. But the final amount would depend on whether the Legislature can muster the votes needed to access a key savings account. The agreement must be taken up by the House and Senate.
ktoo.org

Alaska Democratic voters fear shutout in 48-candidate race for US House

For weeks, Fairbanks mathematician Leah Berman Williams was in a quandary over which candidate to vote for in the special primary for U.S. House. She’s a Democrat and sees several good choices among the 48 people running. And that poses a double dilemma: Who is her favorite, and who does she think is the favorite of other left-of-center voters?
Salon

“There must be consequences”: New lawsuit could cost fake Wisconsin Trump electors $200,000 each

A lawsuit has been filed against fake Donald Trump electors who signed official documents that falsely stated the former president won the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The phony electors are already under investigation by federal prosecutors, but the suit prepared by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and the pro-democracy group Law Forward could cost each of them $200,000 in damages, reported HuffPost.
Must Read Alaska

Legislature’s last hours is full of intrigue, at eases

It’s horse-trading season for the last hours of the Alaska Legislature’s regular session, and that means it’s also bill-stuffing season. Those legislators with bills they want to pass — and who haven’t been able to move them — will try to wedge their bill language into other bills that are already on the floor.
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: Four congressional candidates show up at Juneau GOP forum, Alan Gross announces road trip

Criss-cross: Alan Gross, campaigning for Congress and struggling to connect with his base in the Democratic Party, will be traveling through blue country in Southeast Alaska, including a stop-off at his second home in Juneau and then his third home in Petersburg for the Little Norway Festival, which celebrates all-things-Norwegian. He’ll travel to Kodiak, and finish off at his now-hometown of Anchorage on Sunday, May 29. He won’t be in Petersburg for the parade, but on Tuesday he’ll stop by the Sons of Norway Hall for a Norwegian cooking and baking lesson. Lots of traveling, but how much interacting?
kinyradio.com

Legislature passes resolution to support naming mountain after Phillips

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Yesterday, the Alaska legislature passed Senate Joint Resolution 23, naming the mountain between Cedar Ridge and Hope Peak south of Anchorage as Gail Phillips Peak. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Donny Olson, recognizing former Speaker of the House Gail Phillips' contributions to the state...
The Associated Press

Alaska House, Senate negotiators reach tentative budget deal

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers tasked with negotiating a budget deal reached a tentative agreement Tuesday that would pay residents more than $3,000 this year, but the final amount would depend on whether the Legislature can muster the votes needed to access a key savings account. The tentative...
Must Read Alaska

Michael Tavoliero: Education must create citizens

I would like to offer a thought or two regarding Jodi Taylor’s May 16, 2022, Must Read Alaska column. First and foremost. Thank you, Jodi. My hope is the direction we take as a state, as a community, and as individuals, is to understand that it is the parents who must be the ultimate determiner of their childrens’ education. When parents are given this control and held accountable and responsible, that can create an environment where government education will have to compete with the private sector.
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Senate’s plan for $5,500 in cash payments is dead, but what happens next?

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska House of Representatives voted on Saturday to reject the Senate’s budget with $5,500 in cash payments to each eligible Alaskan, sending the bill to another round of negotiations in the final days of the legislative session. A conference committee has been busy negotiating...
knba.org

Alaska Senate approves bill formally recognizing Native Tribes

Alaska’s state government would formally recognize all of Alaska’s 229 federally recognized Tribes under legislation passed Friday by the state Senate in a 15-0 vote. If signed into law by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, the measure will be mostly ceremonial. Lawmakers said it nonetheless represents an opportunity to respect Alaska Natives and tribal organizations that have historically been discriminated against by the state.
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report May 19, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Izzy Ross reports on permanent protections for Bristol Bay, Anna Rose MacArthur on the Donlin Mine water quality certificate, and Miriam Trujillo on robotic sea gliders!. Permanent Protections for Bristol Bay Izzy Ross, KDLG. A coalition of Pebble Mine opponents...
Must Read Alaska

Monday newsletter: HB 55, the ‘undead defined benefits plan,’ returns? Permanent Fund dividend shenanigans

This will be a big week in politics. The governor is expected to announce his lieutenant governor candidate this week. The Legislature will end Wednesday at midnight. There might be vetoes from the governor. There might be a special session called by the governor. And just look at that growing list of bills (above) for the House and Senate to debate on the floor. Things are tense at the Capitol, even with oil at $116 a barrel.
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy